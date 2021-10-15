Hollywood stars Hamsworth and Damon watched the UFC fight on Russian-language TV

Famous Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon watched UFC Vegas 24 together. In the main event of the evening, the Australian Robert Whittaker defeated American by unanimous decision (50:45) Calvin Gastelum…

Judging by the joint photo posted on Instagram, Damon and Hemsworth watched the fight at the latter’s house, and were delighted with the result.

At the same time, users in Russia drew attention to one subtle feature of the picture: the plasma TV menu in Hemsworth’s house is written in Russian. On the photo you can read the inscriptions “ECO: Off.” and “Use. el … “

Chris Hemsworth became famous for his role as the superhero Thor in the MCU, Damon starred in such cult films as The Departed, Good Will Hunting, the Jason Bourne franchise. For “Good Will Hunting”, he won the only “Oscar” so far in the “Best Screenplay” nomination.

Hemsworth and Damon crossed paths in the movies twice: in the films Thor: Ragnarok and Jay and Silent Bob: Reloaded. They are currently filming together with the director. Taiki Waititi in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. From other photos, Waititi also watched the UFC with the cast.