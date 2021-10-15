Honda unveils five concepts and an electromotive future – Autoreview

Like other automakers, Honda is gearing up to move to electric vehicles. In the United States, an alliance has been concluded with the General Motors concern for this: battery-powered Honda for the local market will be created on the American platform, and the Prologue crossover will become the first-born. But the outpost of electromobilization in the rest of the world Honda has appointed China! Therefore, this is where future models are announced.

The near-term perspective is embodied in the Honda concepts e: NS1 and e: NP1. These are electric versions of the new generation of the global Honda HR-V model, and they are almost ready for production. The two concepts differ from each other only in decor, but the release of the model under the code e: NS1 will be handled by the Dongfeng-Honda joint venture, and the e: NP1 will enter the conveyor of the GAC-Honda enterprise.

The 4390 mm machines are based on the new e: N Architecture F electric platform, unified with gasoline cars. Electric motor 182 hp mounted on the front axle, chassis – with McPherson struts in front and semi-independent suspension in the rear, estimated mileage on one charge – about 500 km. The same units will be used for other relatively inexpensive electric models, and the crossover brothers will be the first to try on the new complex of electronic assistants Honda Sensing 360, which includes radars and cameras. Such a system will appear on other models of the company around the world. Serial electric crossovers will be presented in November, and will enter the Chinese market in the spring of 2022.

With an eye on the long term, Honda is developing a completely original family of electric vehicles, the harbinger of which is the trio of concept cars. These are the Honda e: N SUV crossover, the Honda e: N GT sedan and the Honda e: N Coupe with a unified design and odd proportions.

They are engineered on the new e: N Architecture W modular platform, which includes rear or all-wheel drive, double wishbone front suspension, rear multi-link and a large traction battery. Also for these machines their own operating system and control electronics are being prepared. Serial cars on this platform will appear no earlier than 2024, they will be produced in China and from there delivered to other markets.

Honda’s global plans are as follows. Over the next five years, ten new electric models will be released, and by 2030 the share of battery cars in the sales structure should be 40%. By 2035, this figure will reach 80%, and by 2040, Honda will fully switch to electric vehicles. Russia will not participate in this: the company has already announced its withdrawal from our automotive market.