How Jose Mourinho changed Roma and made them better

Since 2013, Jose Mourinho has been hanging out in the Premier League almost all the time, and something always went wrong. With Chelsea, he took the Premier League and won the League Cup, but left in December 2015 by mutual agreement with the bosses. Manchester United, under Jose, replenished the piggy bank with three trophies, but the Portuguese was fired anyway. In Tottenham, everything went awry. Mourinho left London freaked out and without a single trophy – something like this happened to him for the first time in his coaching career.

Recently, the Special even said: “At Manchester United I won three trophies, and it was perceived as a disaster. At Tottenham I reached the Cup final, in which I was not allowed to play. And this was also perceived as a disaster. What is considered a disaster in my case is considered a great success for others. “

Jose grew dim and sad – at times it seemed that this was the end of the prime Portuguese. But no: Italy and Roma cheered him up.

Uefa champions league The past window is one of the best. Here are 5 more candidates 09/15/2021 at 07:06

Rome is inspired by Mourinho

In early July, Sassuolo, Napoli and Roma introduced new coaches almost simultaneously. “Sassuolo” – nothing unusual, few people are interested in Alessio Dionisi. Luciano Spalletti showered warmth, respect for Naples, Napoli and local fans: he said how important it is to win. Jose Mourinho at this time at the presentation in “Roma” attracted the attention and delighted many:

It is very hot in Rome at this time, so the employees cover the windows with special tint. Jose calmly got rid of one as it rustled into the speaker.

Immediately he gave out pathos: “I am not here to suffer from nonsense and soar in the clouds. My goal? Win the closest match. Then the next one. Then – the next, the next and the next. Only in this way will we become better. “

Roma fans greeted Jose with a fresco of him on a moped. Subsequently, the fans of “Lazio” spoiled it, but the image was restored over and over again.

Roma played on the popularity of the action and put Mourinho on a real moped – and then published it on social networks.

Do you remember the vivid phrases and moments with Jose from his work in England? It seems that there were few of them. For three months in “Roma” several cases and a couple of cool interviews have already happened to him:

To begin with, Mourinho spoke about his hatred of Fortnite: “Fortnite is sheer horror. Football players don’t sleep at night, but they play this shit. And I’m not saying that the next day they can have a match. “

In September, Mourinho played the 1000th match of his coaching career, in which Roma played against Sassuolo. The Romans won in the 91st minute, and Jose noted this with a race along the field. Then he said, “This week I lied to myself, telling everyone that this game is not special. I tried to convince myself that there was nothing wrong with that. But it was a great match. Today I didn’t feel like 58 years old, it was like I was 10, 12 or 14 years old – the age when you start dreaming about a career in football ”.

In his first Roman derby, Jose got kicked by Lazio. Then he was loudly indignant when the journalists were not allowed to attend the press conference: “I want to talk to them. It is disrespectful to people who are just doing their job. It’s bullshit, not the rule. You simply ruled out my communication with journalists. Is this the rule set by Lazio? Shove them up your ass. “

Jose himself gets high from what is happening

Sources close to Mourinho say he smiles more often and is less nervous. Jose relaxed, moved away from the oppressive atmosphere of the Premier League and just kicks out. He likes both the game in Italy and the results, as well as life in general. The management helps a lot with the first: La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote that Moura’s credit of trust is much higher than that of Paulo Fonseca. This thesis is reflected in transfers as well. In the summer, Rui Patriciu, Matias Vigna, Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham came to the team – all were requested by Mourinho personally.

By the way, do you know how Jose lured the Chelsea striker to Roma? Italian weather – Abraham told about this personally: “Mourinho called me:” Do you want to enjoy the sun or stay in the rain? ” I thought I wanted to play in the Premier League, and I wanted to stay – this was home. But I realized that I need to leave and prove myself. “

As for life in Italy, Mourinho settled in the center of Rome. He walks a lot, fans often spot him in restaurants in the city center. And the Portuguese himself, in an interview with the Italian Esquire, said: “Before joining Roma, I came to Rome for matches or as a tourist with my family. Today I go to these historical places every day. Milan was a different experience because Inter’s base was out of town – and so was my home. The children then went to school in Lugano, so I went to them at every opportunity. My life in Milan was not focused on him alone. Everything is different in Rome: I live in the center, I walk in the center. This helps me appreciate its uniqueness. “

Jose has already changed Roma

“You know, our work has become more systematic,” says Nicolo Zagnolo. – In the past, if some small moments did not work out for us, then we spoke them out very briefly. It’s different with Jose. If he sees the slightest problem, he immediately thinks about how to solve it. Then we work it out until we learn to solve intuitively on the field. “

In the words of Zaniolo, there is a direct reference to the collaboration with Paulo Fonseca. The last months with him have been a bit of a torment for the Roma players. Fonseca was nervous, often made mistakes, and Lorenzo Pellegrini described the final stages of his work in Rome as follows: “I don’t want to offend Mr.: I liked working with him. But almost nothing has worked out for him in recent months. I don’t think we understood a lot of his ideas. He’s a good coach, but everyone needed a change of scenery. “

Fonseca was too modest and academic for this “Roma”. Mourinho cheered her up, made her angrier and bolder. Jose has systematized many points: for example, during training, drones now fly, record the whole process and show video right at the base on a huge screen. This has never happened in Roma.

For the sake of success, Mourinho even stepped over the principles. In the past, he had problems with Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. At the beginning of the season, he said that he does not look back at the long-standing problems – with him at Roma, everyone will have a chance. Smalling, however, is still more of a reserve player (largely due to damage), but Mkhitaryan plays an important role.

Tactically, Roma hasn’t changed much in a few months. She still plays at four defenders and stays in a 4-2-3-1 formation. But Jose recently said what he is striving for: “My goal is to make Roma more attacking. I looked at the team and realized that it lacks confidence. When my team goes to the matches with the idea that it is ready to tear the opponent, then I will consider that I did a good job. “

***

After seven matches, Roma have 15 points and the fourth line in Serie A. Visually, the team has become lighter and more cheerful. This is probably the best effect of cooperation with Mourinho.

Author’s Telegram channel about Italian football

Championship of Italy Mourinho played 1000th coaching match 09/12/2021 at 20:11