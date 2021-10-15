Hugh Jackman recorded a video, recommending the new Netflix to his subscribers

Hugh Jackman shared a short video message on Twitter. The X-Men star recommended that fans check out Martin Scorsese’s new documentary series Imagine You Are in the City, which tells about the activities and everyday life of the writer, comedian and public figure Fran Lebowitz, known for her critical view of the American way of life.

“I recommend the Netflix series Imagine You Are in the City to everyone. It was directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Fran Lebowitz, the greatest comedian and novelist from New York. The show is hilarious, I still laugh. Thanks to him, I wondered how much I love this city, how long I had not held my phone in my hand on the street, but at the same time I would have looked up, down and around. The irony of my so-called recommendation story is this: I’m convinced that if Fran Lebowitz herself knew that an actor she had never even met was suddenly recommending her series through social media, she would find it extremely annoying and repulsive. So … I’m sorry Fran. “

In a documentary project from the creator of Taxi Driver and The Departed, Fran wanders around New York, jokes and talks a lot with the native of the city, Martin Scorsese himself, and also shares various thoughts and funny memories of the metropolis and its inhabitants. This is the second joint project for Lebowitz and Scorsese.

“Imagine You’re in the City” consists of seven 30-minute episodes. All episodes were released on Netflix on January 8th.

Author: Alexander Tsikalov