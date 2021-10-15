I was vaccinated and then caught a cold: How to understand that this is not a coronavirus

Revaccination after 6 months is necessary Photo: Yulia PYKHALOVA

The number of coronavirus infections in Russia is growing, and experts remind: vaccination is the main and most reliable way to avoid the dangerous consequences of covid. We continue to answer questions from kp.ru readers about vaccination against COVID-19. Today our consultant is the Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. G. N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova.

I got two coronavirus shots in the spring. Now I have been ill, I hope it was a common cold. To exclude covid, I want to take a blood test for antibodies. Will the given vaccination interfere with the validity of the analysis?

– If you were vaccinated in the spring, now, after six months, the level of antibodies is already approaching those values ​​that do not give a protective effect.

To distinguish an immune response to a vaccine from a reaction to a coronavirus infection (if you really had one), you need to do an appropriate antibody test. Namely – to pass a test for the determination of immunoglobulins (antibodies) of the IgG class to the N-protein of the coronavirus. The fact is that Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona ensure the production of antibodies to another fragment of the coronavirus, the S-protein. After these two vaccinations, antibodies to the N-protein cannot appear. Therefore, their presence in the analysis will signal that you have suffered from COVID-19.

If you were vaccinated with the KoviVac vaccine, then after it you may develop antibodies to the N-protein. In this situation, it is difficult to determine whether an encounter with an infection or is the result of vaccination. The most reliable option for today is to do a PCR test or a coronavirus antigen test (for both, a swab from the nose and throat is taken – Ed.) If you develop symptoms of an acute respiratory illness: runny nose, cough, fever. It is best to call a doctor from the clinic at home. In this case, it will be possible to most reliably establish whether you are infected with covid.

I am 67 years old. In January of this year, he fell ill with covid. For about 10 years he has been sick with myasthenia gravis (an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. – Ed.), Moderate. I take a hormonal anti-inflammatory drug on an ongoing basis. Can I get vaccinated?

– You definitely need a consultation with your attending rheumatologist. Only he can decide on the need and possibility of vaccination. This takes into account the history of the disease, the regimen of taking medications. The treatment regimen can be adjusted for the period of vaccination (hormonal anti-inflammatory drugs can reduce the immune response to vaccination, therefore, in some cases, the doses are temporarily reduced if this does not harm the patient).

In general, if a person was ill with covid in January, then after 6 months he is recommended to be vaccinated. Serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, in remission, stabilization of the condition are not a contraindication for vaccination against COVID-19. Moreover, vaccination is especially necessary for such patients, since coronavirus infection carries an increased risk of dangerous complications for them.

Six months have passed since the vaccination, I tested for antibodies, they became higher than six months ago after the vaccination. Do I need revaccination?

– Revaccination after 6 months is necessary. Studies show that even a seemingly high level of antibodies often ceases to provide protection after six months. In this regard, today it is recommended to focus primarily on the timing, and not on the result of analyzes.

