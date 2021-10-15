Former Zenit defender Yuri Zhirkov shared his memories of working together with the former head coach of the St. Petersburg team Roberto Mancini.

– Tell us about Mancini. We are now seeing an absolutely unique unbeaten run for the Italian national team. She just broke off with the Spaniards. Tell us how he was in St. Petersburg. There are a lot of tales about him.

– I do not even know. He came as a very serious person. We even had a conversation that he wanted to buy me from Lazio. Thank God I didn’t buy it!

– And why? What?

– He didn’t even see me in the first team when he came. There were times when he just found fault. Once he came up and said that I was not standing there. I asked where needed. He pushed me 15 centimeters and started swearing, calling me all sorts of words. I asked what the difference was. In general, I found fault constantly. Either I run badly, then something else. We had a game scheme, how to move in the defense of the team, and we had to do acceleration exercises according to the Italian system. Then four defenders leave and those who are in reserve leave. I went out, ran, and he started swearing again in Italian. I already swear at him!

– You swear at him ?! Not kicked out of training for this?

– There was a game in Turkey where he shouted to me: “Overlap”. I answered him aggressively with a bad word – “You go!” – and he replaced me. After that, I sat in a deaf reserve for five or six games.

– Did the team not accept Mancini?

– Well, there were many legionnaires, he treated them better…

– In general, there was a feeling that he came to work?

– You look at his work with the Italian national team, and it seems that he is calmer there than he was at Zenit. At Zenit, he was aggressive towards the players. Perhaps he wanted to show something by working in another country with a different mentality.

– Was that the most difficult coach you worked with?

– I think yes. One of the most, – said Zhirkov on the air of the YouTube channel “Sychev podcast and Denis Kazansky”.

The 38-year-old is currently a free agent.

Mancini was in charge of Zenit from 2017 to 2018, now he leads the Italian national team.

