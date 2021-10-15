“I went up to Capello to say hello, and his guard pushed me aside with his hand.”

Former defender of the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov explained the reason for the unsuccessful performance of the national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and also spoke about his conflict with head coach Fabio Capello.

At the World Cup, the Russians did not make it out of the group with Belgium, Algeria and Korea, gaining two points.

– Why did the Russian national team fail at Capello at the World Cup?

– I do not know. We were locked in favelas in Brazil, the house looked like something from the TV series “Slave Izaura”, which my mother watched all the time. There was horror: they did not go anywhere at all, the world championship was not felt at all, everyone was in some kind of renunciation…

– How does it affect? You are closed and focused on football.

– I didn’t catch the Internet, something else… I don’t know how to explain it. In principle, the conditions were normal, but somehow it all influenced “

– It turns out, like a concentration camp regime? There were no options for Akinfeev to go and talk to Capello, so that he weakened a little? The guys understood that it was somehow uncomfortable.

– Yes, I was somehow uncomfortable when I got into Capello’s national team for the first time. When he was appointed head coach, it was in Marbella, I had to go to the national team, and Anji had some games there. I changed my clothes, went to the podium, there were already several players in national team suits, Capello and his guard were sitting.… I just wanted to say hello, and his guard pushed me aside with his hand. Somehow it all started with this, and then there were other mini-conflicts. It would seem like a small problem and he says: “If you don’t want to play for the national team, go from here”, – said Zhirkov on the air of the YouTube channel “Sychev podcast and Denis Kazansky”.

The Italian specialist led the Russian national team from 2012 to 2015.

Zhirkov played 105 matches in the national team and scored two goals.

Read also: