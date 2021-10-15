“Icons then and now”: the best exits of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
30

Now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most talked about Hollywood couples. Indeed, since the beginning of spring, literally the whole world has been discussing their reunification.

On her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her and Ben during a romantic kiss on her Instagram page. By this, the couple officially confirmed the rumors about their romance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, photo "People"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, photo “People”

Now the couple is called one of the most beautiful in Hollywood, and their every exit literally causes a sensation. Ben Aflek and Jennifer Lopez have always been considered fashion icons, both after their reunion in 2021 and during their first romance, People Magazine reports.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

The couple carefully thinks over the looks for each exit on the red carpet to the smallest detail to look always luxurious and harmoniously complement each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

“Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have always been iconic – then and now,” People Magazine said.

Popular articles now

show more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, screenshot from video

As a reminder, Lopez and Affleck started dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November. In September 2003, the couple separated a few days before the wedding. Then the reason for the separation was called the excessive attention of journalists and the paparazzi to the couple, which Ben really did not like.

Subscribe to Know on Google News! Only the brightest news!

Subscribe to

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here