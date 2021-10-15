In Kenya, the husband of the killed medalist of the World Championships in Athletics was detained :: Others :: RBC Sport

The man who, according to the investigation, stabbed his wife, an athlete, tried to flee the country. He will soon be charged with murder

Kenyan police have detained the husband of runner Agnes Tyrop, who was found dead in her home. Reported by Reuters.

“I can confirm that the prime suspect is in custody,” said Keio North County Police Chief Tom Macori.

The suspect in the murder of the athlete Ibrahim Rotic was detained after his car rammed a truck. According to police, the man tried to flee the country.

“The suspect is currently being questioned by detectives at the Changamwe Police Station for more information. Then he will be brought to justice on charges of murder, ”- said in the Kenya Criminal Investigation Department.

10,000m World Championships medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten (a city more than 300 kilometers northwest of the Kenyan capital Nairobi). She died from a stab wound to the throat.

Tyrope was 25 years old. She is the bronze medalist of the 2017 and 2019 World Championships at a distance of 10,000 m, at the Olympic Games in Tokyo she took fourth place in the 5,000 m race.