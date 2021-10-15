In the case of Ivan Safronov, the secret of correspondence has come

The ban imposed by the FSB investigator on sending and receiving any letters from the pre-trial detention center to ex-special correspondent of Kommersant and Vedomosti accused of treason, adviser to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov, his defense considers an illegal repressive measure, which will be appealed. The reason for the ban was not disclosed, but lawyers believe that in this way the special service is trying to extinguish the activity of the accused, who received many mailings and even personally sent columns to newspapers in anticipation of the imminent completion of the investigation. At the same time, as the defenders note, a complete ban on correspondence is simply not provided for by law, and the investigator could leave an opportunity for the Lefortovo prisoner to at least exchange messages with close relatives, especially since the letters are still subject to mandatory censorship.

As the lawyer of Ivan Safronov, Daniil Nikiforov, told Kommersant, the first reports that the prisoner of the Lefortovo SIZO had stopped receiving and sending letters appeared on the eve of another extension of his term of detention. When discussing the upcoming meeting in the Moscow City Court on October 4, the journalist’s relatives complained that they had not heard from him for several days. Recall that since the arrest of Ivan Safronov in early July last year, FSB investigators did not allow him to meet and even call his mother on her birthday, and his family and fiance could catch a glimpse of him only at court sessions, where it was still possible to communicate only by signs. At the hearing in the city court, as the lawyers say, Ivan Safronov himself told the defenders about the absence of letters as an “incomprehensible problem” since mid-September.

“On Thursday, my colleague Dmitry Katchev and I were able to get on a date with Ivan at Lefortovo and quietly talk for several hours and find out all the details of the ban,” said Mr. Nikiforov. He noted that lawyers have a kind of live queue to communicate with their clients in Lefortovo offices. As a rule, many offices are occupied by investigators, and therefore the defenders have to constantly update the order and negotiate among themselves.

In particular, his lawyers managed to see Ivan Safronov for the last time only thanks to the concession of the defenders in another case, who agreed to change dates.

“The other day Ivan was able to make his way to an appointment with one of the deputy chiefs of the pre-trial detention center, who told him that the ban on correspondence was imposed in accordance with a letter from the FSB investigator Alexander Chaban, who was in charge of his case, dated August 2,” Daniil Nikiforov said, separately explaining that the document itself, which should indicate the reasons for such a decision, was not shown to the prisoner. According to him, the ban on correspondence is provided for by Art. 20 of the Federal Law “On the detention of suspects and accused of committing crimes”, which lists a number of possible cases at once.

“However, Ivan received a lot of letters, which can be conditionally divided into several groups – from close relatives, from friends and colleagues, from simply sympathizers and, finally, even from us, lawyers, since we often do not have the opportunity to get into a pre-trial detention center, but we need to discuss some unclassified procedural issues, but all were banned at once! ” – said Mr. Nikiforov.

He noted that, together with his colleagues, he was outraged to the limit by this fact, recalling that all letters must be censored in the SIZO, and therefore the investigator could at least leave allowed correspondence with the closest people. The defense promised to send a written request to the investigator in the near future, or to demand an explanation from him during the investigative actions, which may take place next week, in order to immediately appeal the decision in court as illegal. Separately, Mr. Nikiforov said that he himself had not personally encountered such a ban during his legal practice, although he noted that he had not previously participated in criminal cases pending before the FSB Directorate.

Another lawyer of Ivan Safronov, Evgeny Smirnov, has experience in such “espionage cases”. According to him, the FSB resorts to such methods, in particular, when “significant events” are coming in the case, for example, the end of the investigation.

At the same time, Mr. Smirnov considers it illegal, since the Federal Law on the maintenance of prisoners does not speak of a complete ban on correspondence. He believes that in this case we are talking not only about the “complete isolation of Ivan Safronov from the outside world” on the eve of the final indictment, which should take place before December 7, but also an attempt to eliminate the publicity of the investigation itself, recalling that not so long ago the column his client was published in one of the newspapers. It is in the desire to hide the details of the investigation from the public as much as possible that the lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who himself became a defendant in the criminal case due to his participation in the defense of Ivan Safronov and was forced to leave for Georgia, sees the reasons for the ban.

“From the very beginning, they tried to shut up the lawyers, deprive them of their status, and bring them to justice so that the investigator could absorb the victim in the quiet of his office, like Leviathan,” Ivan Pavlov said, noting that “repressive measures” are being used for this. At the same time, he explains their publication by the extraordinary nature of the case of Ivan Safronov, who claims that he was engaged exclusively in journalistic activities, did not have access to state secrets, and took information only from open sources.

The lawyer considers the complete removal of the prisoner, who has been creating news all his life himself, from the information field as a kind of psychological torture, which he recently experienced himself, being disconnected from the Internet in accordance with the court’s decision.

At the same time, the defense of Ivan Safronov encourages everyone to continue writing letters to him, since the prisoner will receive notifications from the administration of the pre-trial detention center about their arrival.

Sergey Sergeev