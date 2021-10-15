In the Irkutsk region obliged to vaccinate against COVID-19 residents over 60 years old :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS



In the Irkutsk region, mandatory vaccination against coronavirus has been introduced for residents over 60 years old and a number of other categories of citizens. This follows from the decision of the chief sanitary doctor of the region, Mikhail Luzhnov, published on the website of the regional department.

According to the decree, employees of medical, educational organizations, social services, catering, trade, tourism, industrial enterprises, transport, energy, consumer services, shift workers, as well as civil servants, volunteers, people who live in organizations are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 social services, and residents of the area aged 60 and over.

The text of the decree states that all of them must be vaccinated with the first component by November 25, and the second by December 25. At least 80% of people from these categories must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the document says.

Measures to ensure control over vaccination, according to the decree, will have to be taken by the first deputy governor of the region Andrei Kozlov. Irkutsk Minister of Health Yakov Sandakov was also entrusted with organizing and conducting immunization against COVID-19.