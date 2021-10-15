Inmates attacked doctor Elena Belaya for violating Muslim hygiene rules

The reason why the Kaliningrad doctor Yelena Belaya was attacked in the Moscow SIZO No. 6. The reason was not the article on which she was accused, but the non-observance of the Muslim hygiene rules by the prisoner.

Recall that the head physician of the Kaliningrad maternity hospital No. 4 Elena Belaya, who, together with her colleague Elina Sushkevich, was accused of killing a baby in 2019, has been in the Moscow women’s pre-trial detention center for more than a week. From the very beginning she was placed in an ordinary cell, while the other suspect, Sushkevich, was left in solitary confinement.

Initially (when Elena was in the quarantine cell) she had no conflicts with her neighbors. But recently Belaya found herself in another cell, where the bulk of the women are Muslims. They were the ones who attacked the doctor. The reason was allegedly Elena’s non-observance of Muslim hygiene rules. “They tore their clothes and intimidated with further reprisals,” Elena told her relatives at the court session where she was taken. Elena is under stress, she wrote a statement to the head of the pre-trial detention center. For a day, she was transferred to a solitary confinement cell, but the further depends on the decision of the detention center management.

By the way, not so long ago there was a fight in SIZO No. 6 in another cell. And there a Muslim woman attacked her neighbors. As she explained, she was offended by some of their statements. Then, as punishment, the pugnacious prisoner was placed in a punishment cell.

