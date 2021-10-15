Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who was in the passenger seat of the car that involved the fatal accident in Sochi, complained to the Rosgvardia about her surveillance. This is reported by URA.ru in its Telegram channel with reference to the official representative of the National Guard Valery Gribakin.

“Ms Sobchak asked that she was being monitored by unknown persons in a car,” Gribakin said. According to him, the TV presenter was recommended to act in accordance with the law: if there are reasons, then write a statement.

In her Telegram channel, the journalist clarified that she turned to Rosgvardia not only because of surveillance. Sobchak said that she and her family are receiving “direct and very harsh threats.”

Earlier it was reported that Sobchak’s motorcade was noticed at the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard in Moscow. The footage published on the network shows how several cars of the journalist leave the territory of the department one after another.

Prior to that, it became known that Sobchak did not fly to a confrontation with the driver of Mercedes Oleg Tsoi, through whose fault the fatal accident happened. As a result, the reconciliation of readings was postponed to the next week.

On Saturday, October 9, Sobchak’s Mercedes was fatally involved in an accident. The car, driven by Tsoi, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. As a result, a 35-year-old Volkswagen passenger was killed.

The Mercedes driver has already been charged. In relation to Tsoi, a case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 264 (“Violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was placed under house arrest. The man admitted his guilt.