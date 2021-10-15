Interview with Claudinho – about Zenit, the Brazilian national team, favelas, Malcolm, Ronaldinho and Neymar

We met with Claudinho in the center of Moscow at an event of our friends from New balance… The Brazilian immediately made it clear that his injury was not serious and he was ready to play in the next round.

– Yes, there was nothing serious there. I hope to come out in the next match.





– You have been in Russia for two months already. Do you understand where you are?

– Apart from me, there are three Brazilians in the team. They help you understand how everything works. William also helps (Zenit coach. – Approx. “Championship”). I’m already settling in St. Petersburg. Liked [Казанский] the cathedral where my presentation took place. In restaurants, the menu with pictures saves – I poke my finger at the desired dish. And, of course, I’m afraid of frost. Until they came, as I understand it.

– Not yet, but you can already buy warm clothes.

– Already took several jackets. One is very warm. Well, a hat too. Although my hair is hard to wear, you know. So far, the coldest temperature I have encountered is around two degrees in Kazan during the match. I think I only saw 4 degrees in Brazil. I’m also a little anxious waiting for the snow. I’ve never seen him.

– Someone from your family moved to St. Petersburg, despite the frost?

– I brought my sister and a close friend so that we can spend time together. I plan to bring my parents as well. Probably next year.

– According to your “instagram” it is impossible to understand whether you have a girlfriend.

– Now I don’t have it.

– Then you are in the right country to find someone.

– Yes, there are many beautiful girls in Russia, but it’s hard for me to communicate without knowing Russian.

– But you have already got used to the roads in St. Petersburg. Did you take a car and drive without a driver?

– Yes, by myself. For me, it makes no difference where to go – St. Petersburg is even somewhat similar to Sao Paulo: a lot of cars, a lot of traffic. It is clear that in Brazil it is a little easier, but I’m used to it here too. The signs are the same. I drive mainly for training and shopping. I live 12-13 minutes from the Zenit base – on the same bank. The only thing in the city with parking is difficult – there are really few places.

– In one of your interviews you said that you play for the most popular and titled team in Russia. Have you been told that Zenit is such?

– I was talking about popularity. For example, in Brazil everyone knows Zenit. The team that consistently takes the title and plays in the Champions League. Well, also because Brazilians like the Hulk played for the club.

– Can you watch RPL matches in Brazil?

– Yes, they show on BandSports. Almost all Zenit matches are shown there.

“There was an option with Roma and Ajax

– Your transfer. How it was?

– Well, I showed myself a little in Brazil.

– Yes a little bit. The best scorer of the Brazilian Championship.

– After that, I had suggestions and a call to the national team for the Olympics. I told the agent and my parents to figure it out, and I focused on the national team. They knew that I wanted to play in Europe, in the Champions League. Everything coincided with St. Petersburg. I found out about this only after the final of the Olympics, and immediately Zenit announced. I was happy. A very special day for me.

– What options did you have besides Zenit?

– From what I know – the German Red Bull …

– It is logical, you transferred from the Brazilian “Red Bull”.

– Exactly. And there were also options with Roma and Ajax.

– Was Malcolm the deciding factor?

– He helped me a lot, he called me. He said that at Zenit the structure is not just good, but at a different level. He said that he had an excellent selection of players. I wanted to come to the team with the right atmosphere, and not where there are disputes. Malcolm warned about frost, but explained that this only applies to training and matches, and the rooms are warm.

– In Russia, they joke that one Brazilian in a club is good, and two are already a gang and parties. There were four in Zenit.

– We’re having enough fun. Sometimes we make a mess, we go to visit each other. We have supper, we chat. Our home is becoming a part of Brazil. I live in the same complex as Malcolm – almost in the same building. Wendel and Douglas are 15 minutes away.

“You’ve known Malcolm for a long time, don’t you?”

– From 8 years old. We lived in neighboring cities – Santos and São Paulo. We got really close when we got together at Corinthians. We even lived there together, our mothers met, and before that we were just playing against each other.

“I really hope to get to the 2022 World Cup, but I have a contract with Zenit

– On September 20 there was a match between Zenit and Rubin. You score yourself, and give an assist, and wind up opponents like children. On September 24, the squad of the Brazilian national team, from which you drop out, is announced.

– It’s hard to talk about it. Before that, they called me. At the previous training camp, Zenit asked us to come back – me and Malcolm. I don’t know if this affected, but I want to prove with my work that the national team is needed. Then we practiced for 2-3 days, talked quite a bit with Tite, but not about this story. We talked about it only with the team coordinator.

– What was it like to buy tickets on your own to leave the national team?

– It’s a dream to represent the country in the national team, that’s why it’s difficult. On the second day of my stay in the national team, I was told at Zenit about the need to return. I explained to the coordinator of the national team that it is a great honor for me to be in the national team, I want to be part of the team, I really hope to get to the 2022 World Cup, but I have a contract with Zenit. The club pays my salary, and I am obliged to respect the wishes of the club.

– Did you have the opportunity to refuse Zenit?

– I didn’t want to refuse anyone – neither the national team nor the club, but I have a contract with Zenit. I was told that I must go back – I came back. Moreover, the Champions League is also my dream.

– The Brazilian national team demanded the disqualification of those who were not in the national team – including from the Premier League. An exception was made only for Richarlison, because Everton had previously let the striker go to the Olympics, although the club had the right to keep the player. Why, then, was not the same exception made for Malcolm?

– The fact is that Malcolm was first released to the national team, and he had to return at the last moment.

– The line-up for the match with Chile was already being played there. It was clear from the training that you and Malcolm were preparing for the base?

– No. I don’t know if we would have left from the first minutes.

– Did Richarlison talk about how Ancelotti escaped from Everton this summer? Not a very pretty story.

– I met Richarlison only at this Olympics. Great guy. As for that situation, then, of course, he was a little upset because of the departure of Ancelotti. He liked him very much, but I’m sure that Richarlison will be fine anyway.

– As for the national teams … Many are discussing Dziuba’s decision to refuse Karpin’s invitation. Could you refuse to be called up to the national team?

– I did not discuss this with Dziuba. It seems that they published his words: “I am not in shape.”

– Scored only four in the last three rounds.

– Well, he knows himself better. If he says that he is not 100% ready, then he did the right thing, that he did not go. Instead of him, players who are better prepared may come.

“Money shouldn’t get into your head”

– Are you from a simple family?

– Yes, absolutely. We lived in the favela Jockey Club in Sao Vicente.

– What was your childhood like?

– I remember my father went to work early in the morning. Returned at night or whatever happens. Mom took care of me and my sister. I can’t say that we really had nothing to eat. At least we found rice or beans, but meat – not always. I can say that childhood was happy. I played the ball on the street all the time. My mother came to get a job as a housekeeper to pay for the bus before training and buy boots. I got them when I was 11 years old. It could be hard for someone in my place, but for me it was normal. I went through everything. It helped me grow up and at the same time not get involved in unnecessary things.

– Unnecessary things?

– Weapons, drugs … I saw a lot nearby, but did not take it in my hands. Football fenced me off. Football allowed me to do what I loved. Football showed me a different world. Pulled me and my family out of the favela – we bought a house in the same town, but off the coast. By the way, not that far from our favela.



– What are the guys you know from the favela doing now?

“Most of them went the wrong way. Some have already left this world. When I am in Brazil, I can meet with someone I know. The guys saw my face on TV and are happy for me. If I see guys I grew up with as a child, I hug them when I meet.

– They say that people often steal in the favelas. Did they steal something from you?

– No no. They do not steal from their own people. Our favela was small – everyone knew each other.

– Did you have your own bosses among the bandits, like in the movie “City of God”?

– Yes, all favelas have their own Ze Pikenu. So all over Brazil.

– Has your attitude to money changed over time?

“They shouldn’t get into your head. You need to be free from them. Money is good, but it can also be terrible. You cannot spend everything at once and you cannot stop there, thinking that you are already doing well.

– Do you do charity work?

– Yes. For Children’s Day and Christmas, I buy balls and toys for children. I did it recently in Baragans. Until then, elsewhere.

“I watched the video with Ronaldinho, and then I went to try it myself”

– Successful footballers do not really train dribbling. And you?

– Me too. This is improvisation. It’s just that you have been trying since childhood and with age you do everything faster. You just react on the moment. What I have perfected since childhood helps me now. In Russia, it seems that they do not often go to the stroke, but on the whole, a beautiful game is close to me.

– The coaches didn’t tug at you so that they would go less in the stroke?

– No. In Brazil, freedom has always been provided – play as you see fit. Well, it is clear that this should be approached responsibly. It’s the same at Zenit. The head coach never limited me. I myself understand that you need to go dribbling in the right places on the field.

– Which ones?

– For example, someone else’s penalty.

– When you were little, did you repeat after someone?

– Yes, I watched the video with Ronaldinho, and then I went to try it myself. I am a big fan of his, I watched a lot of videos. Thanks to him, I strive for a beautiful game.

– Do you personally know Ronaldinho?

– No, I only dream about it. I really grew up looking at him. He influenced me the most. More, perhaps, Robinho. Well, later Neymar appeared, whom I also admire.





– What is it like to play in a team with your idol?

– I was very shy. I was even a little worried before our first meeting. And he sat right next to me, because we were together in mini-football “Santos”, although we did not play together. Neymar spoke to me, and I began to come to my senses, but I was still worried. I just didn’t believe that I was talking to him, and then I got used to it. He is the same as us, but still it is a special feeling – to be near.

– What kind of Neymar in life?

– Charismatic. Strives for more, despite what has been achieved. In Brazil, everything is at his feet, but Neymar remains modest. He needs to be supported because he is an example for children.

– The legendary Garrinchi had 14 children, and this is only recognized. Now we are constantly seeing Neymar with different beauties. We can say that Neymar is the classic image of the Brazilian: on the field – feints, and off the field – girls?

– I think yes. Although we did not walk together. Hopefully one day we will try (laughs). When we hang out, I’ll tell you more later.