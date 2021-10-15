https://ria.ru/20211015/sk-1754816898.html
Investigative Committee opened a case after the conflict at the Tekstilshchiki metro station
Investigators opened a criminal case under the article “hooliganism” after the conflict at the Moscow metro station “Tekstilshchiki”, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article “hooliganism” after the conflict at the Tekstilshchiki metro station in Moscow, according to the investigation, on the evening of October 12, in a train carriage from Volgogradsky Prospekt station to Tekstilshchiki station of the Moscow metro. , a company of men showed aggression against a woman. Other passengers stood up for her. In the course of the conflict, men born in 1985, 1991 and 1993 used violence against citizens in the carriage. ) “, – said in the message. A video previously appeared on the Internet of several men sticking to a woman in a subway car, the rest of the passengers interceding for her. The resonant case of a drunken company beating a young man who interceded for a girl took place in early October on the” blue ” branch of the Moscow metro. Three natives of Dagestan were detained and arrested, they are charged with attempted murder.
Video of the conflict in the Moscow metro, where four men stuck to a woman.
The incident took place on a train near the Tekstilshchiki metro station. The young man stood up for the girl, and the rest of the passengers stood up for him. The police identified all the brawlers and drew up reports on them for petty hooliganism
