is no longer the coach of the Russian youth team. This is an unexpected but correct decision.

Oleg Bratash will take our team to the MFM.

The news from the Russian Hockey Federation thundered like a bolt from the blue. More recently, we discussed the strange choice of Zhamnov as the head coach of the national team, and today the changes have affected our youth team.
Igor Larionov became the head coach of the Russian Olympic team. This is not the team that will prepare for the games in Beijing, but rather the second squad, the nearest reserve. At the same time, he will be responsible for the preparation of the national team for the World Youth Championship and directly at the tournament. Oleg Bratash

This decision is very strange only by virtue of surprise, but well deserved. Igor Larionov failed the last MFM in Canada, the team clearly did not look as expected and took a well-deserved fourth place. Larionov was entrusted with leadership over the main talents, but he did not justify him.

Castling in October is a logical situation, since the Karjala Cup will start soon. Last season, our team conducted an excellent experiment, when young guys went to a friendly tournament of national teams. Competitions in Finland are close, and preparation for the MFM begins only now, as well as the selection of talents. We are sure that the achievements of all participants of youth tournaments from this off-season (in Sochi and four nations) have been preserved. Bratash is an experienced coach, he has more practice, while he passed several world championships and became the best in the MHL. Oleg Vladimirovich’s candidacy raises no questions. So the Russian youth team has grown significantly. FHR with such a castling made it clear that at the international tournament only gold is expected among the best young hockey players in the world. And Bratash is able to lead the team to the first place.

