“It could be a big SUV.” Ford spoke about plans in Russia :: Autonews

Two and a half years ago, Ford restructured its business in Russia, which resulted in the curtailment of the production of passenger cars and their complete withdrawal from the domestic market. The only exception was commercial vehicles, which continue to be assembled at a plant in Tatarstan. An Autonews.ru correspondent visited the Russian joint venture Ford Sollers in Yelabuga and learned that, despite the global shortage of components, Ford is going to produce even more commercial vehicles and should soon put electric cars on the conveyor. And in the long term, the resumption of production of cars is not excluded. What Ford is currently producing The only Ford model left in Russia is the Transit van, which has been produced since 2011. For 10 years, more than 110 thousand copies of the model rolled off the assembly line, which currently occupies a fifth (19%) of the domestic commercial vehicle market. More than 170 different options are provided for “Transit” – from simple trucks and vans with bodies made of sandwich panels to complex ambulances or police vehicles with a wide range of special equipment. In addition, on the basis of Ford Transit, for example, food trucks, car cafes and mobile homes with residential modules are made.

By mid-December 2024, Ford Sollers committed to produce 200,000 Transits at the production site in Yelabuga. The corresponding agreement was signed by the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the head of the Russian Ford enterprise Adil Shirinov. These are very optimistic figures, especially against the background of the current situation, when many large companies are forced to cut production due to a shortage of components. At the same time, the head of Ford Sollers said that now the plant is not experiencing problems with parts, since the company was able to quickly find alternative suppliers and get approval for new components in the global office of the automaker.

Electric cars Ford and new diesel will be produced in Russia Moreover, next year in Yelabuga preparations will begin for the production of a fundamentally new modification of the Ford Transit – on an all-electric traction. Americans, striving for full electrification of their entire lineup, first showed such a car almost a year ago – in November 2020. Ford E-Transit with a unit that produces 198 kW (269 hp) and 430 Nm of torque, as well as a 67 kWh battery, which allows you to drive about 200 kilometers on a single charge. According to the developers, such a mileage will be quite sufficient for a city delivery van. Ford also named the approximate base price of the electric “Transit”, which should not exceed $ 45 thousand (3.2 million rubles at the current exchange rate). According to Shirinov, serial production of such a car in Russia should begin in 2023. In the same year, the plant in Yelabuga starts production of new diesel units of the EcoBlue family, also known under the designation “Panther”. The engines, developed in the middle of the last decade by Ford specialists in Germany and the UK, will replace the previous generation Duratorq (“Puma”) engines. The new turbodiesels differ from the latter in a reduced fuel consumption and a reduced level of harmful emissions, corresponding to the Euro-6 environmental standard.