Italian Vacation: Kendall Jenner Shares New Vacation Pics With Boyfriend

Kendall Jenner

25-year-old Kendall Jenner has already returned to Los Angeles from Italy, where she spent the end of August in the company of friends, but now the model continues to share her impressions of the European vacation. Kendall shared a new portion of the pictures taken in Italy with her subscribers. She also published new footage with her lover, 24-year-old basketball player Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Recall that they started talking about their romance back in the spring of 2020, but then Devin and Kendall themselves denied everything. They decided to confirm their relationship this year, choosing Valentine’s Day for this. Since then, Kendall has been publishing a photo of her beloved and writing about his sports achievements. So, during the Olympics, the model dedicated the post to the victory of the US basketball team, which brought the national team a gold medal.

Judging by the new series of photos, Kendall spent her vacation as relaxed as possible: she walked a lot, spent time on the beach and did not deny herself signature dishes of local cuisine.

Kendall Jenner and Fay Khadra

There was a reason to gain strength: just about, along with the fashion weeks, the next season starts. In addition, Kendall is now a very busy businesswoman: the model is developing her alcohol brand, and she was recently appointed creative director of the online luxury retailer FWRD. Kendall will select new brands and find new talent in the industry, and create trending collections to his liking.