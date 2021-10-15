Japanese fans supported Alina Zagitova in a conflict with the media

The Japanese edition of The Digest supported the Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova in conflict with Russian journalists.

Last week, after a hockey match in Kazan, the Olympic champion asked reporters to remove the photos that she accidentally got, for which she was accused of rudeness.

“It is unclear whether Zagitova really said such words, but it is true that in Russia there are a certain number of her“ anti-worshipers ”. Recently, she has been expanding the scope of her activities: she appears as a presenter in popular television programs and tries herself as a model. Hence the sharp rise in critical opinions. Zagitova’s patience may have reached its climax, although increased attention is the inevitable fate of the super-famous Olympic champion, “the article says.

In comments on Yahoo, Japanese readers supported the opinion of The Digest. Here are some opinions:

“Zagitova has no equal not only in appearance, but also in her wonderful inner world. This is a really strong athlete. Fairy and Superman “.

“I would like to see Zagitova as beautiful as always. Please return to Japan. “

“It’s very bad to treat Zagitova like that!”