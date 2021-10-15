Jean Alesi and other former Formula 1 drivers place bets

With six races to go to the end of the season, Max Verstappen leads the individual standings, just six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, so everyone is wondering who will eventually win the title. It was with this question that Gazzetta dello Sport journalists turned to the former Formula 1 drivers.

Jean Alesi

“We needed such a beautiful fight – otherwise the era of modern cars would have ended with the dominance of Mercedes and Lewis. It’s great that this year the intrigue remains in every qualification and race.

The only thing I didn’t like was the Monza incident. They had a very interesting fight, but they went too far, but I don’t want to blame anyone. Hopefully, until the final race of the season, they will continue to fight as tough, but at the same time correctly. Even the last Turkish Grand Prix showed that Verstappen changed his behavior – he began to take less risks – however, this does not surprise me. He began to use his experience and figured out how not to fall into the tactical traps that Mercedes sets. In my opinion, Max and Lewis are equally deserving of the title.

I hope that his fate will not be decided by reliability problems, although such a danger does exist. Both riders use a fourth powerplant, and it must withstand six Grand Prix and a sprint in Brazil. In each race, they will fight to the last. Hamilton is used to the fact that before he had the opportunity to sometimes relax a little, but now neither he nor Max can afford such a luxury, so much will depend on the reliability of the car. It will be a shame if one of them wins because of the opponent’s retirement. I would like them to continue to fight right up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “

Rene Arnoux

“It’s finally fun to watch the race – and it’s all thanks to Hamilton and Verstappen. I think that their fight will continue until the finish of the last race of the season, and that a few points will decide everything. I would really like that. Also, I hope Max wins – just for a change. But I think that in the end the title will go to Hamilton, because Mercedes knows how to react to difficult situations. In some Grand Prix they may have problems – for example, in Zandvoort it seemed that Verstappen was invincible. But as the season progressed, Hamilton’s team found ways to respond to the situation, and we saw that in Turkey.

Max changed his fighting style this year. He spoke about this at the beginning of the season: “If there is a chance, I will fight for victory, if not, I will try to earn points.” I think the incident at Silverstone made him think, because he could have much more serious consequences. The Monza incident is a different matter. Then nothing threatened their safety, and none of them gave up.

Lewis and Max know that they need to immediately overtake each other. In addition, they can not stand each other – I mean on the track, because I do not know what their relationship is outside the race. But I doubt that in ordinary life they also hate each other. It’s just that this title is very important for each of them. For Lewis, this is an opportunity to make history, and Max knows that he could miss a great opportunity. “

Jacques Villeneuve

“Individual points do not reflect the real situation. Hamilton made many mistakes, but they cost him much less than Verstappen. I mean what happened to Max in Hungary and at Silverstone. In addition, even in those Grand Prix, where Mercedes was very easy, Lewis performed slightly worse than usual. Sometimes he lacked speed, sometimes he made a lot of mistakes. But Max and Lewis are still almost not inferior to each other, so it is difficult to predict who will get the title. One engine failure is enough …

Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are working flawlessly, and in the Hamilton team and in Lewis himself, I notice some fatigue. Previously, Mercedes didn’t even have to have a perfect strategy – they won anyway. It was the same in the days of Michael Schumacher at Ferrari – everyone said that they were geniuses, and even when their tactics turned out to be wrong, they still won – they were so strong. Moreover, judging by various statements, between Lewis and the team there is no longer the previous full understanding.

But do not rush to write off Mercedes from the accounts: in Turkey, they tuned the rear wing for higher downforce, but still were the fastest on the straights. Perhaps they have increased the power of the motor, which they lacked in several previous races. With such an engine, Lewis will be successful in Austin and in Brazil: it is a great help for him. “

Giancarlo Fisichella

“We’ve seen two decisive incidents this season, at Silverstone and at Monza, but that happens when you’re fighting for the title. Max was very unlucky on at least two occasions, otherwise his advantage in the individual competition was much greater. Before the Russian Grand Prix, I considered him the obvious favorite in the fight for the title, but in Sochi Mercedes have made progress, so now they have the fastest car. However, I would still bet on Max because he deserves to win the championship and because Lewis already has seven titles. It will be great if another driver succeeds.

I rate their odds at 60 to 40. They are both fantastic riders and have great teams behind them. Hamilton has more experience, so he achieves more in difficult situations. Verstappen always gives all his best on every lap, knows how to adapt to any conditions and is far ahead of any team-mate. I believe in Red Bull Racing and what this team does. I noticed that Perez has a lot of problems in qualifications, he rarely finds himself even on the second row of the starting grid, so he will not be able to help Verstappen if he does not make progress. “

Jarno Trulli

“I place the same bets on Verstappen and Hamilton. In each race, they are the ones who are ahead and do not make mistakes. Even between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes, a certain balance was established. At the beginning of the season, the team from Milton Keynes was faster, but now Mercedes have reduced the gap and are even better than their rivals on some tracks. In the individual standings, the picture was changing all the time, then Max, then Hamilton became the leaders. A driver error, a mechanical problem, an incident or a failed race – any of these events can play a decisive role in the fight for the title.

It is a pity that the victory will eventually go to someone alone. Both are title worthy, although they are very different riders. Hamilton’s strength is in experience – he won seven championships, he is wiser and more judicious, while a very fast driver. Max’s important qualities are decisiveness, speed and intuition. He is young and wants to be successful at any cost, so he often takes risks, sometimes even too much. If we talk about the partners of these riders, it seems to me that Perez can help Max more than Bottas Lewis, but I do not take into account the Turkish Grand Prix. “