Jennifer Lopez apartment in New York – what the apartment looks like – photos – News of the world showbiz

Jennifer Lopez has already put up for sale several times a two-story apartment in Manhattan, in which she has lived since 2014.

J. Lo sells his apartment in New York / Photo: instagram.com/jlo, NyPost

Jennifer Lopez, who recently unsubscribed from her fiancé, has been unable to sell her apartment in New York for several years. The actress bought the penthouse for $ 20 million… Jay Lo decided to sell real estate in Manhattan, because this is not the most secluded place to live

According to the New York Post, the singer first thought about selling real estate in 2017 for $ 26 million. But it was not possible to sell the house quickly.

In 2019, J.Lo’s apartment cost $ 25 million, but there are still no applicants.

Penthouse area 603.8 square meters. The apartment has a glass roof, four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two dressing rooms, a staff room and four terraces of almost 300 square meters.

Penthouse J. Lo in New York / Photo: NyPost

In addition to this penthouse, Jennifer Lopez has a $ 10 million home in the Hamptons and a $ 28 million Bel Air property in Los Angeles.

