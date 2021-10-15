Johnny Depp arrived in Karlovy Vary for a film festival – showbiz – tsn.ua

The actor attended two days of the film festival.

Scandalous American actor Johnny Depp flew to the Czech Republic for Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which took place from 20 to 28 August. Depp attended the film festival on the penultimate day, August 27, and made a splash, because a huge number of fans gathered near the red carpet.

The actor was clearly delighted with such attention and warm reception from the audience, especially after scandals related to his divorce, and signed dozens of autographs to fans. On the day of his visit, the number of curious fans was greater than during the entire period of the festival.

Johnny Depp came to Karlovy Vary to present his new film “One More With Shane McGowan”. On the red carpet, he appeared in his favorite style, combining a scarf and brutal accessories.

He was not at all worried about his shoes, because he appeared on the red carpet in old worn shoes.

He also attended the festival on the closing day. On August 28, Depp watched the premiere of “Minamata”. This time, he was not wearing a cap, shirt and jacket with a camouflage print. The actor had a scarf around his neck.

