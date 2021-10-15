Johnny Depp has been ignored in Hollywood for some time now, but he keeps himself cheerful

Photo: Social networks

Actor and musician Johnny Depp in an interview with The Sunday Times complained about the boycott that was announced to him in Hollywood. The star hinted that the producers changed their attitude towards him after the scandalous trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In an interview, the artist noted that the picture “The Great”, in which he plays the main role, has not yet received the date of the American premiere.

“And why? Is it because Hollywood is boycotting me? A man got into an unpleasant, dirty story and now has to pay for it for years? ” Depp asked.

The couple registered their marriage in February 2015. A year later, the actress filed for divorce. Subsequently, she accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, and in 2020 the artist lost an argument against the tabloid The Sun, who wrote that he beat Amber, writes RA Novosti.

Depp’s reputation has suffered from the lawsuit and charges against Amber Heard before. All films with the actor’s participation were removed from the American library of the Netflix platform. Also WarnerBros. replaced Depp in the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, giving the lead role to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Despite the situation, Depp does not lose optimism.

“But what about the people who have been affected by the coronavirus? Many have died. Compared to them, it was as if a kitten had scratched me. Everything is relative, ”concluded the actor.

After Depp won a lawsuit against Amber Heard in early August, the San Sebastian Film Festival jury presented him with an award for his contribution to the film industry. However, this decision was immediately condemned by Spanish filmmakers.