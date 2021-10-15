Johnny Depp won the next stage of the trial with Amber Heard

Los Angeles, July 31. American actor Johnny Depp continues litigation with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. This time he won a petition against the ex-wife.

At the next stage, the actor went to court to check what happened to the $ 7 million that Hurd got after the divorce. In 2016, the actress convinced the public that she did not need this money, so she would spend it on charity. Depp’s ex-wife intended to split the amount in half and give 50% of the money to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, and the second part was going to transfer to the American Civil Liberties Union.

According to the actor’s lawyers, this gesture was only a fiction, so the lawyers want to confirm whether Hurd donated these amounts. If the money was not transferred, then this will help prove that the actress lied in the Sun’s libel case against Depp, which the artist lost.

Now the American Civil Liberties Union must disclose whether Hurd transferred the promised amount, reports the Daily Mail. In January, the publication wrote that the children’s hospital received from the actress only 100 thousand dollars instead of 3.5 million, which she promised to donate.

Johnny Depp lost his role as wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise due to a loss in a libel case. Instead, Mads Mikkelsen was hired into the project. The Danish actor admitted that he would like to talk to Depp about this situation.