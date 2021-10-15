https://ria.ru/20211015/dzhonson-1754810011.html

Johnson reacted to the murder of a parliamentarian in Britain

Britain is deeply shocked by the assassination of parliamentarian David Aimess, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

LONDON, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Britain is deeply shocked by the assassination of parliamentarian David Aimess, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “I think each of us is deeply shocked by what happened. Our thoughts are with his family, wife and children,” he said on the Sky News. The prime minister stressed that Aimess is more than 40 Served for the people of Essex and the UK for years and was one of the kindest people in politics. Earlier on Friday, Sky News reported that Ames, representing Southend West, Essex, had been attacked Friday at Belfares Methodist Church in Lee-on-Sea. : A man entered a constituency office and stabbed a parliamentarian several times. Essex County police subsequently reported that the man had died after a knife attack in Lee-on-Sea and confirmed that MP Amesse was the victim of the attack. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, who is currently in custody, and a knife was also discovered, which, presumably, was the murder weapon.

