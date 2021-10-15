Jokerit regained first place in the West, beating Siberia: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In Helsinki, Jokerit played host to Siberia – the hosts bounced back from 1: 3, won and broke a streak of four defeats in a row. In Minsk, “Spartak” interrupted the seven-match winning streak of the local “Dynamo”, and in Riga, the pink uniform brought success to the team of Sergei Zubov.

Two goals in 23 seconds did not help Siberia

4 – 3 1: 11: 22: 0 10/14/2021 Siberia Novosibirsk region 86.Sharov Alexander A. 17 ‘ 17:59 In equality 90. Lee Oleg 27 ‘ 27:52 In equality 86.Sharov Alexander A. 28 ‘ 28:15 In equality

Jokerit and Siberia are not doing very well yet: the first ones lost the last four matches, and in the last meeting at home they conceded six from Neftekhimik. The Novosibirskians began their departure with a defeat from the Riga “Dynamo”, which resulted in an unsuccessful third period – 0: 3. Andrey Martemyanov did not make any substitutions among the field, at the gate of “Siberia” from the first minutes came out Anton Krasotkin. Jokerit also changed the goalkeeper – the match began Janne Juvonen, in the field instead of Otto Leskinen, Esse Joensuu and Kalle Cossila appeared Niklas Freeman, Henry Ikonen and Julius Junttila.

It is very difficult for Novosibirsk to score goals this season (25 goals is the worst result in the League), and in the first period they did not act in the best way – two minorities in a row had a strong impact on the game of Siberia. Jokerit’s advantage resulted in a goal Marco Anttila, the hosts could score more, Krasotkin dragged his team up. Siberia slowly pushed the game away from their goal and managed to level the score: Alexander Sharov dared to throw from an acute angle. Perhaps Juvonen was not ready in this episode, for the entire period the guests threw only three shots at the wrong goal (including the goal), while Jokerit struck 12 shots on target.

Andrey Martemyanov, head coach of Sibir:

– What can I say about the game … Firstly, I congratulate Jokerit on the victory, they were more energized for the result today. We, of course, were let down by the discipline of the game, there are a lot of deletions: some lay down, catch the pucks on themselves, others sit, unfortunately. With the score 3: 1, for some reason we switched to another hockey, although there was no such task. The reason for the defeat is only in this, well, the discipline of the game is not going into any gate.

Special brigades of the minority of “Siberia” that evening worked for wear, for two minutes of imprisonment Denis Bodrov “Jesters” were able to create only a moment for Niklas Jensen. In general, in the majority of “Jokerit” acted too academic, I play the puck with a minimum of shots. Guests punished an opponent for extravagance with a goal Oleg Li, which famously hit the far corner. After 23 seconds, Sharov scored a double and sent Juvonen to the bench. Here, and most of the “Siberia” arrived in time, which they played extremely poorly. A chance to return to the game for Jokerit was the removal Nika Shora, two minutes of five against four were again ineffectual. In equal compositions, the owners still finished off – 10 seconds before the second break Niklas Freeman reduced the backlog.

In the third period, finally, Jokerit realized the majority, distinguished himself Veli-Matti Savinainen. Still, two consecutive send-offs of Siberia at the start of the playing segment is too much luxury in a situation where you are leading in one puck. However, the Siberians did not learn from the missed puck, Sharov’s two fouls in a row and a penalty Anton Vedin this has only been confirmed. True, the latter did not even have to go to the penalty box: the six of Jokerit took the lead, scored Hannes Bjorninen. “Siberia” tried to escape, but the guests did not have enough strength – the “jesters” interrupted the four-match streak of defeats.

Lauri Maryamaki, head coach of Jokerit:

– We started well, very well. In the second period we got a lot of majority, but we didn’t succeed, and the opponents quickly scored two goals. In the third period, they showed character, although the score was 1: 3. I’m happy with how the match ended.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Alexander Sharov

Scored a double with three shots on target

Jordan Schroeder

Has two assists, has consistently created chances, won 66% of face-offs

Veli-Matti Savinainen

Tied the score in the third period, was the most goal-targeting in both teams’ rosters (6 shots)

Position of teams before the game A place Club Glasses 3 Jokerite 24 nine Siberia 13 Position of teams after the game A place Club Glasses 1 (+2) Jokerite 26 nine (0) Siberia 13 Before the game After the game

Dynamo score four goals again and win

4 – 3 2: 11: 11: 1 10/14/2021 Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk 91.Shafigullin Bulat 19′ 19:49 In equality 61. Khairullin Marat 35 ‘ 35:46 In equality 25. Galimov Ansel 54 ‘ 54:19 In equality

If the day before yesterday’s match against “Siberia” Riga residents began slowly, then in the game against “Neftekhimik” time for buildup was not needed. The very first attack of Dynamo turned out to be very dangerous – Lukasz Radil gave the pass to the best sniper of the team Nikolay Eliseev, who was let down by the desire to play the combination to an empty net. This was not the only good moment at the gates of Nizhnekamsk in the first period, but the wards Sergey Zubov there was a lack of an accurate finishing throw all the time.

Oleg Leontiev, head coach of Neftekhimik

– It turned out to be a combat match, on our side there were many individual mistakes and technical defects. They missed in the minority, missed in the majority. Neftekhimik had a lot of good chances, but they failed to score on time, and the opponents turned out to be a little luckier. In the end, they could have leveled the score, but the people of Riga were saved by the crossbar. The guys tried and fought to the end, no one gave up. Everyone wanted to win, but it turned out differently.

And yet Dynamo managed to open an account, and became the author of the puck Eliseev – the attacker joined the attack like a defender, received a pass from Radila and from a lethal position sent the puck into the top corner of the goal, scoring his tenth goal this season. After that, the people of Riga got a taste and soon doubled their advantage. The majority ended with a powerful throw Risa Scarlett, which, to the delight of local fans, turned out to be accurate.

After the second goal, Dynamo slowed down and it seemed that the hosts would be able to keep the score before the break. But 10 seconds before the end of the first period, the goalkeeper of Riga Johan Mattson left a very small piece of the gate open, which he used Bulat Shafigullin…

The break was good for Neftekhimik, who created many chances at the Dynamo goal. However, the next goal was also scored by the residents of Riga – playing in the minority, the goalkeeper of the guests was again upset by a couple Eliseev – Radil… But Nizhnekamsk did not intend to lag behind – in the 36th minute Libor Gudachek mockingly beat Kristapsa Zile and made a transfer to Marat Khairullina, who had to not miss from the lethal position – 3: 2.

In the final 20-minute, the initiative belonged to “Neftekhimik”, moreover, the residents of Riga already risked missing out in the majority, when Shafigullin intercepted the puck in the Dynamo zone and, all alone, fled into a counterattack, which was stopped Mattsson… The hosts again waited patiently, and waited – again the players of “Neftekhimik” were carried away by the attack, and in the meantime on the other half of the field Gunars Skvortsovs threw the fourth goal from Riga.

Nizhnekamsk residents again managed to reduce the deficit, and again they did it beautifully – Dan Sexton with one pass left not the lot of the entire defense of the Rigans, but Ansel Galimov throw in one touch made the score 4: 3. In the remaining time, the score did not change anymore and Dynamo won a second victory in a row.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Lukasz Radil

Scored a goal and passed

Nikolay Eliseev

Scored a goal and passed

Ansel Galimov

Threw the third goal of Neftekhimik, reviving the intrigue

Position of teams before the game A place Club Glasses ten Dynamo R 15 7 Neftekhimik fourteen Position of teams after the game A place Club Glasses nine (+1) Dynamo R 17 7 (0) Neftekhimik fourteen Before the game After the game

“Spartak” interrupted the winning streak of Minsk “Dynamo”

66.Bartholomeev Pavel 59 ‘ 1 – 2 OT 0: 10: 01: 00: 1 10/14/2021 Spartacus Moscow 93. Khokhlachev Alexander ten’ 10:02 In equality 21. Lechtera Yori 63 ‘ 63:04 In equality

Minskers and Muscovites approached the first full-time match of the season in a completely different mood. Dynamo won seven matches in a row and had the opportunity to lead the Western Conference. Boris Mironov’s team finished a three-match away series with a game in Minsk, during which they left the Moscow region for the first time. The Reds and Whites have lost their last three matches and moved down the playoff zone in the West.

Dynamo started the game more actively, the team Craig Woodcroft created several dangerous moments. In the middle of the period, the Muscovites caught the opponent on a counterattack – Sergey Shirokov threw on goal, and Alexander Khokhlachev elegantly ferried her to the gate. Muscovites asked their rival, but now it was time for Alexey Kolosov…

Craig Woodcroft, Dynamo head coach:

– Both teams played great, the opponent’s goalkeeper played excellently, like ours. We just didn’t score our chances, but I liked how the team showed character, adding every minute, earning a point, there were chances in overtime.

The teams acted tightly, always tried to meet each other tough, so it is not surprising that at one point there was a small scuffle between Oleg Evenko and Tyler Graovatz… Gradually, Dynamo completely dominated the ice. The last minutes of the meeting were spent in endless, sharp attacks of the Minsk team. Efforts of Minskers bore fruit 50 seconds before the siren, when at the gate Alexey Krasikov a free throw was awarded. Implemented it in cold blood Pavel Varfolomeev, putting the game into overtime.

Boris Mironov, head coach of Spartak:

– I liked the game, the opponents and us have a lot of chances. Somewhere discipline lets us down, but we played well in the minority. We needed this victory, after three defeats the team wanted to prove it. It was a shame to miss it at the last minute, but this is hockey. Through such victories, a team is created so that the whole team can work in the next games.

Overtime went already on a collision course, and the key episode was created by the defender of the guests Tim Heedwho gave the pass to the forgotten in front of the gate Yori Lehtereuwho outplayed Kolosov.

#Gagarin Cup

Three stars

Alexey Krasikov

Saved 28 shots

Alexey Kolosov

Saved 33 shots

Tim Heed

Blocked three shots, made a great pass in overtime