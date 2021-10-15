JPMorgan named the winner in the confrontation between Bitcoin and gold / News / Finance.ua

This week, Bitcoin has risen in price to $ 55,000 per coin for the first time since mid-May, and the market capitalization of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world crossed the $ 1 trillion mark. V JPMorgan told what caused the sharp rise in price of Bitcoin.

In one of the largest banks USA JPMorgan said that the rise in the value of Bitcoin is also associated with the desire of institutional investors to protect their assets from inflation.

Investors choose Bitcoin. Institutional investors seem to be returning to Bitcoin as they see the digital coin as a better inflation hedge than gold. This position is also supported by Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary. He stated that cryptocurrencies again make up the bulk of his investment portfolio. According to the data JPMorgan, money flows from gold to Bitcoin ”.

Actual value of Bitcoin and gold:

Bitcoin – $ 55,270 per coin, market cap – $ 1.04 trillion according to CoinDesk.

Gold is $ 1,775 per ounce according to GoldPrice.

V JPMorgan named several more factors that supported the rise in the value of Bitcoin. In particular, we are talking about the solution USA not to restrict mining or the use of cryptocurrencies like China did. The second reason is the popularization of the Lightning Network protocol and Layer 2 payment solutions, which helped El Salvador adapt Bitcoin.

New statement JPMorgan contrasts with the bank’s May report. Then analysts noted that investors are betting on traditional gold, closing their positions in the cryptocurrency.