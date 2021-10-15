Katy Perry passionately wished Orlando Bloom a happy birthday

36-year-old American singer Katy Perry posted a series of pictures on Instagram in honor of her husband’s birthday – actor Orlando Bloom.

Known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Pirates of the Caribbean, actor Orlando Bloom celebrated his 44th birthday. In honor of the holiday, Katy Perry showed photos taken during their life together, which the couple did not publish anywhere. They depict a happy family for morning procedures, on horseback riding and selfies from a vacation in Egypt. In addition, the girl shared a cute picture from the time of pregnancy, in which Orlando gently holds his wife’s tummy.

The first photo most of all touched subscribers: on it Orlando Bloom poses with small chickens. It turned out nice and sunny.

“Happy 44th birthday, my love, my wonderful father Dove and a shining mirror that sees and reflects in me what I do not see yet. So glad that my moon found the sun, I love you more than anyone in the world, ”wrote Katy Perry.

By the way, subscribers were moved by the location indicated by Katie. It reads “God sent me an angel from heaven to earth.” Orlando, in response to such a touching post, wrote to his wife in the comments: “My dove, my love.”

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram Katy Perry