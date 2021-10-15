Katy Perry spoke about the delights of motherhood

In the late summer of 2020, American singer Katy Perry became a mother for the first time. The father of her child is Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, and the artist named the heiress Daisy.

On January 28, the star hosted a live stream on Instagram and told how her daughter changed her in the first five months of her existence. First of all, the 36-year-old artist had to re-learn how to prioritize her work schedule. Naturally, the baby took up most of her time.

“When you become a mom, a lot disappears, and this is the best job in the world,” said Katie. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

The child taught the singer to slow down the pace of life and appreciate every day. She called her daughter “time in human form”, because the baby is growing and changing rapidly, the photos of her every month are different from each other. With such rapid changes, Perry tries to cherish every moment of his new life.

We add that the happy mother has already managed to star in one of her new videos.

