Kavazashvili: Dzyuba Causes Great Damage to Russian Football

Anzor Kavazashvili, a member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union, spoke about the absence of Artem Dzyuba in the Russian national team. RIA Novosti Sport, 14.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Anzor Kavazashvili, a member of the ethics committee of the Russian Football Union, spoke about the absence of Artyom Dziuba in the Russian national team. The ex-goalkeeper of Spartak Moscow and the USSR national team said in an interview with Sport Day by Day that the Zenit forward was damaging Russian football by his refusal . “This is a violation of ethics, why do not we apply penalties? Dziuba by his act causes great harm not only to the principle of recruiting the national team, but also to our football in general. Dziuba is the strongest central striker in Russia. We have no better Dziuba in the Russian championship. His presence necessarily in the national team. He is simply necessary, “he is sure. Kavazashvili also noted that Artem Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team is revenge on Karpin. from a call to the Russian national team. Dziuba explained his decision with a non-optimal form.

Anzor Kavazashvili, Artyom Dzyuba

MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Anzor Kavazashvili, a member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union, spoke about the absence of Artem Dzyuba in the Russian national team.

The ex-goalkeeper of the Moscow “Spartak” and the USSR national team in an interview with the publication “Sport Day by Day” said that his refusal, the forward of “Zenith” damages Russian football.

“This is a violation of ethics, why do not we apply penalties? Dziuba by his act causes great harm not only to the principle of recruiting the national team, but also to our football in general. Dziuba is the strongest central striker in Russia. We have no better Dziuba in the Russian championship. His presence is obligatory. in the national team. He is simply necessary, “- he is sure.

Kavazashvili also noted that Artem Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team is revenge on Karpin.

Previously, the Zenit forward was included in the extended squad for the October selection matches for the World Cup, but refused to be called up to the Russian national team. Dziuba explained his decision with a non-optimal form.

