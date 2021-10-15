Kavazashvili: Dzyuba Causes Great Damage to Russian Football

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211014/dzyuba-1754495596.html
Anzor Kavazashvili, a member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union, spoke about the absence of Artem Dzyuba in the Russian national team.
MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Anzor Kavazashvili, a member of the ethics committee of the Russian Football Union, spoke about the absence of Artyom Dziuba in the Russian national team. The ex-goalkeeper of Spartak Moscow and the USSR national team said in an interview with Sport Day by Day that the Zenit forward was damaging Russian football by his refusal . “This is a violation of ethics, why do not we apply penalties? Dziuba by his act causes great harm not only to the principle of recruiting the national team, but also to our football in general. Dziuba is the strongest central striker in Russia. We have no better Dziuba in the Russian championship. His presence necessarily in the national team. He is simply necessary, “he is sure. Kavazashvili also noted that Artem Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team is revenge on Karpin. from a call to the Russian national team. Dziuba explained his decision with a non-optimal form.
Karpin told whether he will call Dziuba to the Russian national team
