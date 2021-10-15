Keanu Reeves wrote his first comic and called it sensational

In the film adaptation of the comic book, the rights to which have already been bought by Netflix, Keanu will play the main role, and in the anime spin-off he will voice Berserker.

57-year-old American actor Keanu Reeves, who recently starred in the fourth chatsy of “The Matrix” and is currently working on the fourth part of the John Wick franchise, told the PEOPLE tabloid about his new project, and it’s not about cinema.

Keanu co-wrote the BRZRKR comic strip with Matt Kindt and Marvel artist Ron Garney and described it as “sensational.”

The comic follows a fearless warrior known as Berserker, a half-mortal demigod who is cursed and forced to resort to violence against common sense. He has been living for over 80 thousand years. After centuries of wandering the world, Berserker finds himself working for the US government. He takes on the most dangerous missions that everyone else will refuse, in exchange for the truth about his blood-soaked existence and how he can end a terrible cycle.

“We look at violence in a rush of brutality and how it is used and how they try to control it. In the context of the violence that is everywhere, this is survival, this is conquest, this is food. So it is everywhere, and we try to look at it from different angles … This is a study, “- said Reeves.

the first four issues of the comic will be on sale from October 5 [+–] Photo: BOOM! Studios

When the actor was asked how he found the time between busy filming schedules to write BRZRKR, he replied that he liked the process so much that he used any free minute.

This comic was the debut of the “Matrix” star. According to his project partner Kindt, it took “at least two years” to write and complete the story, and during the COVID-19 quarantine, the trio worked remotely.

Keanu Reeves explores the nature of violence and brutality in a comic [+–] Photo: Still from the film

Artist Ron Garney is famous in the USA. His works include The Amazing Spider-Man, The Silver Surfer, The Hulk, Daredevil and Captain America. Reeves co-author Matt Kindt is best known for his work on Dept. H, Mind MGMT, Justice League of America, Spider-Man, Ninjak, and Paradise.

The first four issues of the Keanu Reeves comic will hit bookstores on October 5th. In addition, the comic will be filmed. Back in the spring, Netflix acquired the film and anime spin-off rights. Reeves will play the main role, and in the spin-off he will voice his hero.

We will remind, earlier Keanu Reeves said that the last part of the “Matrix” will be about love.