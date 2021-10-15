Keira Knightley refused to shoot spicy scenes from male directors | News | News

Hollywood actress Keira Knightley, known to viewers for projects such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Anna Karenina”, has decided to abandon the filming of nude scenes with male directors. This was announced on Monday, January 25, by BBC News.

According to Knightley, such scenes are very uncomfortable for her. As the actress said in an interview with the Channel Connects podcast, she does not have an absolute taboo on eroticism, but if the director is a man, she will not act in such scenes. She explained that it was about pride and a “masculine look.” In the theory of feminism, the image of reality is characterized in this way as a heterosexual man sees it.

Knightley agrees to undress for a shot in a project from a woman director. The actress pointed out that the film should be, for example, about body changes or motherhood.

As noted by the TV channel “360”, Keira Knightley began to refuse filming in the nude in 2015, after she became a mother. When signing contracts for the film, the actress reserves the right not to act in bed scenes if she considers them unacceptable.

According to the Federal News Agency, Keira Knightley is nominated for the Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. She is familiar to viewers from such projects as “Love Actually”, “Pride and Prejudice”, “Atonement”, “Duchess”, “The Imitation Game”. The actress is married to musician James Wrighton. They are raising two daughters.

On January 19, Russian actress Oksana Akinshina called feminism the lot of ugly women. The actress called the fight for equality “a losing story”, explaining that men and women are too different.