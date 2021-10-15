KHL will hold a championship match in Dubai :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

A meeting between Avangard and Ak Bars will take place in the United Arab Emirates on December 3

Photo: Alexander Shcherbak / TASS



The KHL regular championship match between Avangard and Ak Bars will take place on December 3 in Dubai. As reported by Match TV, an agreement to postpone the meeting will be signed on Sunday.

Initially, the game was supposed to take place on December 3 in Balashikha. In August, the KHL reported that the UAE is being considered as an option for one of the games of the season.

According to the TV channel, a memorandum of intent between the KHL, Avangard, the Dubai Ministry of Tourism and Commerce, and the city’s sports council will be signed on October 17. The document concerns the holding of the rendered KHL championship match in Dubai.

Then the KHL President Alexei Morozov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avangard Alexander Krylov, as well as representatives of the Dubai Ministry of Tourism and Commerce and the local sports council of Dubai will speak to the journalists.

In the KHL, RBC confirmed the upcoming signing of the memorandum and holding a press conference.

In the 2018/19 season, within the framework of the regular season, for the first time, rendered matches were held in European cities and countries where there are no KHL clubs. As part of the KHL World Games project, CSKA and SKA met with Slovan and Dynamo Riga in Vienna and Zurich, respectively. In the 2019/20 season, Ak Bars played against Salavat Yulaev in Davos. Last season, the match was planned to be held in Jerusalem, but it did not take place due to the pandemic.