Kucherov scored four points in the NHL match with 13 goals :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The Russian hockey player helped his team recoup from a score of 3: 6 in 238 seconds at the end of the regular meeting time

Photo: Nikita Kucherov (TASS)



The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League. The meeting in Detroit ended in overtime with a score of 7: 6.

As part of “Tampa” one of the heroes of the meeting was Nikita Kucherov, who chalked up 1 goal and 3 assists. He also helped his team recoup when the score was 3: 6. Moreover, this was done in 238 seconds at the end of the third period: he became the author of the team’s fifth puck in the match.

His teammate Mikhail Sergachev scored two assists at his own expense. The team’s goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky saved 20 shots. The decisive goal in the match was scored by Ondřej Palat.

Russian striker “Detroit” Vladislav Namestnikov scored one goal.

In the next meeting, Detroit will face Vancouver on 17 October at home, while Tampa will play away with Washington on the same day.

Kucherov played 516 games in his NHL career, gaining 550 points (scored 222 goals and gave 329 assists). He has won the Stanley Cup twice with Tampa over the past two seasons.