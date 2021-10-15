Kucherov’s four points helped Tampa snatch victory from Detroit

Tampa beat Detroit in the NHL regular season. In the middle of the third period, “Lightning” lost by three goals – 3: 6, but managed to recoup and snatch the victory.

Tampa’s Russian forward Nikita Kucherov scored three assists and a goal. Goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky saved 20 of 26 shots at his goal.

As part of the Red Wings, Russian striker Vladislav Namestnikov scored a goal, and Tyler Bertuzzi designed poker.

NHL

Regular season

Detroit – Tampa Bay – 6-7 OT (1: 0, 3: 3, 2: 3, 0: 1)

Goals: Larkin – 1 (Fabbri, Zadina), 14:00 – 1: 0. Bertuzzi – 1 (Leddy, Zayder), 20:18 – 2: 0. Bertuzzi – 2 (Erne, Lindstrom), 27:52 – 3: 0. Chambers – 1 (Hedman, Kucherov), 28:08 – 3: 1. Bertuzzi – 3 (big, Fabbri, Raymond), 32:29 – 4: 1. Stemkos – 1 (big., Kucherov, Sergachev), 35:19 – 4: 2. Stemkos – 2 (big., Sergachev, Kucherov), 36:31 – 4: 3. Bertuzzi – 4 (Decayser, Seider), 44:35 – 5: 3. Governors – 1 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 47:10 – 6: 3. Colton – 1 (Chernak), 53:43 – 6: 4. Kucherov – 1 (big, Hedman, Stemkos), 56:25 – 6: 5. Killorn – 2 (Hedman), 57:41 – 6: 6. Chambers – 2 (Headman, Point), 62:43 – 6: 7.

Goalkeepers: Nedelkovich – Vasilevsky.

Fine: 16 – 18.

Throws: 26 (8 + 12 + 6 + 0) – 48 (15 + 16 + 14 + 3).

Our: Namestnikov (14.14 / 1 / + 1) – Kucherov (24.43 / 8 / + 1), Sergachev (21.56 / 3 / -3).

October 15th. Detroit. Little Caesars Arena.