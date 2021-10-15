Larisa Guzeeva spoke sharply about being overweight

On the TV channel “Friday!” a new show starts “TikTok Talent”… Leading will be Regina Todorenko and Roman Kagramanov… The jury included Larisa Guzeeva and Dima Bilan.

They will have to watch thousands of videos sent by Tiktokers all over the country and choose the best and talented one.

Teleprogramma.pro visited the filming of the show, talked to Larisa Guzeeva and found out how her new image was created.

In the style of sport-chic: Larisa Guzeeva appeared at work in an exquisite fur coat and sneakersThe presenter admitted that she loves fur and is ready to extend the winter for it.

Larisa Guzeeva honestly admits that before she came to the shooting of TikTok Talent, she was not interested in TikTok. So a lot was a discovery for her. During the qualifying round, the jury members reviewed thousands of videos sent from all over the country.

She notes that she saw a lot of talented people. Moreover, their videos were so bright that they caught on from the first second.

– What genres do you remember the most?

– Those where I see work and talent. We all want to be special today, but since when has talent been in-line? He is born alone in a decade, in a century. And today everyone wants to declare themselves through the Web and are offended if they are not noticed. But this is unnatural. Not everyone is given hearing, not everyone has a fantastic stretch.

Looking at a person who eats 57 burgers in a minute is not interesting to me, it’s boring. And any other vulgarity makes me reject, I am for talent.

– You criticized the full participant. Today in the world there is a trend towards body-positive, self-acceptance, others …

– No, I don’t like that I’m fat. If my vigilance had not been lulled and said that I was already good, then I would have been slender and sonorous. Being overweight is bad. I don’t like fat people.

– In “Let’s get married!” we are used to seeing you in the image of a business woman, on “Friday!” a completely different style has been created for you. Which of these images is closer to you?

– An image has been created on Channel One that has nothing to do with me. There they came up with the image of a folk woman in colored blouses. But I’m some kind of artist, so I get used to each of them.

The image of Larisa Guzeeva for TikTok Talent was created by stylist and host of the project “Friday Morning!” Katya Bobkova… About how this happened, what was inspired and how it worked with Guzeeva – we learned from her personally.

– We had a task set, first of all, by Larisa herself. She said she wanted to be different. The image in which she is presented on another channel is tailored to the audience, but alien to her nature. We tried to reveal it from the other side, – says Ekaterina.

– How was the style in which Larisa Andreevna appeared in the show “TikTok Talent” born?

– We talked with her for a long time, discussed. She loves relaxation, outside the stage she prefers sneakers, a cage, soft things. At the same time, there is rock, youth. This was taken as a basis.

– Who were you inspired by when creating hairstyles, choosing makeup?

– In matters of hairstyle, they paid attention to J.Lo with her disheveled curls. And when makeup was selected, Larisa Guzeeva herself from “Cruel Romance” became the best. These expressive eyes are scattered, bright features. She looks down, this lash line … exciting.

– And when you found out that you will work with Guzeeva, was it scary?

– No. I was very glad to have such an opportunity.

– And in the process of working with you, she did not ask to teach her some subtleties of makeup?

– I do not think that Larisa Andreevna needs any kind of training in this regard. She is an incredible professional and demands that from those she works with.

She immediately announced that she only needed new brushes, only new strands of hair. This is a subtle point, which indicates not at all the complexity of the character, as it might seem, but respect for the person with whom you are working. She does not interfere with your work, does everything that is required, and then goes and greatly does her own in the frame. Clearly, without prompts. Every take is perfect.

– There is an opinion that Larisa Guzeeva is a very difficult person, sometimes even arrogant.

– In my opinion, it is not so. If a person sees and perceives her behavior in this way, most likely, he himself is not professional enough.

– How did she react when she saw her new image?

– She began to immediately join the artistic process, play something, show, flirt. This is the coolest compliment for me.

