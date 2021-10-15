Lavrov called Germany’s refusal to pay compensation to all the blockade as “blatant injustice” – Gazeta.Ru

The reluctance of the FRG government to pay compensation to all the blockades of Leningrad, regardless of their nationality, is “flagrant injustice” stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the World Congress of Russian Compatriots.

According to the minister, as a “compensation”, the German authorities offered to renovate a hospital in St. Petersburg, and also created a “Meeting Center” for veterans from both sides. At the same time, Lavrov added that “this does not cancel out the blatant injustice.”

“The Holocaust is a crime, but what the Nazis did in Leningrad, there was no difference between Jews and Russians, Tatars, Georgians, Armenians, whoever lived there,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Lavrov clarified that we are talking about payments that the FRG government made only to Jews who were blockaded. According to him, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been trying to resolve this issue for ten years already.

“To our questions, what to do with everyone else, who also survived in inhuman conditions,” they said: “No, you understand, before Jewish citizens, wherever they live, we are legally responsible because The Holocaust, and the rest of the blockade of Leningrad were not subjected to the persecution of the Holocaust, ”Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the German authorities have been promoting such a logic for many, many years.

Earlier it became known that the government of Germany agreed provide compensation to Jews who survived the blockade of Leningrad during World War II. It is clarified that the German authorities undertake to start paying pensions to the blockade Jews.

So far we are talking about 6.5 thousand people who mainly live in Israel, North America, the countries of the former USSR and Western Europe. Of these, 4.5 thousand people who were in Leningrad during the blockade will receive lifetime payments in the amount of € 375.