Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky shared his opinion on the new head coach of Lokomotiv Marcus Gisdole…

“I don’t appreciate the actions taking place in other clubs. Of course, the change of coach complicates the preparation for the game, because we can hardly imagine the starting line-up, line-up, game scheme. I know that this is a classic German coach who plays quite aggressive football, with a lot of assists behind his back. That is, such a vertical orientation of the team. Whether he will have time to instill his playing principles in a few days to the players, many of whom were in the disposition of the national teams, is a big question.

Central defenders who were injured – the same Yedvay – started training in the general group? In my opinion, it is rather difficult to predict the line-up and the line-up of Lokomotiv, so we will start more from ourselves, “- Rubin’s press service quotes Slutsky.

Rubin and Lokomotiv will play in the 11th round of the Russian Premier League on October 16. The start of the meeting is at 16:30 Moscow time.