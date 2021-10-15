Lily-Rose Depp answered if she wants to co-star with her famous father

Lily-Rose Depp is one of the rare examples of celebrity children who have managed to smoothly transition from the modeling business to the film industry. While his father’s bright career is rapidly going downhill due to a series of scandals related to the divorce proceedings with Amber Heard, the daughter’s career, on the contrary, is rapidly gaining momentum.

Lily has appeared on the same screen with Johnny in Kevin Smith’s comedies “Tusk” and “The Yoganuts,” so in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the young star was asked how she felt about the idea of ​​a new joint project with her father. Here is her answer:

“As the saying goes, never say never. But for me this is not the most important thing. First of all, I am attracted to the character that I can play, and the story itself, and only then everything else. But when the material begins to be filled in by performers, this is also important. Basically, I mean I like working with great actors. “

Last month, Lily could be seen on the screens in the drama thriller Traffic with Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer, and the 21-year-old actress’s closest project is Neil Berger’s teen fiction Voyager, which will be released in Russia on April 22. After that, the artist will appear in the comedy “Silent Night” and the drama with George McKay “Wolf”.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Tsikalov