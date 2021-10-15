M.Video bought a fintech service provider

The M.Video retail chain (M.Video-Eldorado group) has acquired the Direct Credit credit platform from the SFI investment holding (formerly Safmar Financial Investments), Interfax reports.

The deal was completed on October 13, in September it was approved by the M.Video board of directors. It was reported that the deal would amount to about 1.3 billion rubles, and the acquisition is carried out with the aim of implementing a project for the development of the fintech direction within the M.Video-Eldorado group, which has a common beneficiary with SFI, Said Gutseriev.

The retailer plans to develop the Direct Credit platform as a leading provider of fintech services for the entire retail industry, including online and offline lending, payment instruments for clients and partners, M.Video said in a statement. All this can provide a tangible synergistic effect for the retailer, improving financial performance in the long term.

Direct Credit is the largest credit broker in Russia, occupying 25% of the POS lending market. More than a dozen banks and financial institutions are connected to the platform. Its clients include large and medium-sized retail chains and e-commerce companies, including MTS, Ozon, Citylink, Rostelecom. In 2020, about 2 million loans were issued through the platform for a total of 74.2 billion rubles, 34% of them were online loans. The company employs over 3 thousand employees.

BCS World of investments