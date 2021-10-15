Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev will have a revenge on October 16. They started out friends and now they are at enmity

There is no doubt that the most anticipated fight in Russian MMA is the revenge of Mineev and Ismailov. The confrontation is more than five years old – it all started at the beginning of 2016, when a young fighter from Ulyanovsk was actively engaged in self-promotion. Mineev offered to fight Alexander Shlemenko and Adam Yandiev, but none of the famous fighters was eager to take the fight. Then a fighter nicknamed the Bald Predator reacted, who friendly invited Vladimir into the cage.

“It seemed to me, or has a local Conor McGregor turned up in Russia? He is looking for someone to fight, throws a challenge to the experienced and strong Alexander Shlemenko, who is not up to it now. Adam Yandiev, who answered directly and clearly that he was not yet ready to take the fight! And I propose the classics – a bald fighter against a drummer who speaks a lot. The fight will be just right. I know, Vova, you are reading this now, well, what do you say? You are not afraid, I am sure, ”Ismailov wrote on Instagram.

Mixed martial arts Armenian fighter collapses in a deep knockout after a high-kick to the head HOUR AGO

The appeal did not interest Mineev, but in October 2016 the Magician returned to the idea of ​​organizing a fight. During the fight between Vladimir and Yasubei, Enomoto Ismailov ran around the arena with a camera and asked the audience who would win the fight with Volzhanin. One of those whom the Maga turned to was the president of Fight Nights Kamil Hajiyev. “I suggest the author of this video to meet exactly in a week and discuss the terms of the contract,” Hajiyev said.

Ismailov signed an agreement with the promotion, and a month later, at the presentation of the Eagles MMA team, the fighters talked very nicely – today such a dialogue is impossible.

Mineev: Magomed, I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on the signing of the contract. I hope this brings us a little closer.

Ismailov: Definitely. And one question: who will win – Magomed Ismailov or Vladimir Mineev?

Mineev: Let’s find out in battle. We went to this for a long time – you and me.

Ismailov: There is no bazaar, I fully support it. I wish you all the best. Whoever thinks that we are in conflict – nothing like that.

Mineev: There is no such situation. I mutually wish you health, because without it there is nothing to do in our work.

Ismailov: You know, even though I’m “Enomoto!” shouted, still rooting for you.

“He followed me with the phone, behaved defiantly, and then seemed intrusive. It was immediately unpleasant to me, ”Mineev recalled four years later. After that meeting, the promotion of the battle began. Vladimir summoned the Predator in April 2017 after a beautiful rematch with Michael Falcao. The meeting was not organized immediately due to health problems with Magi.

Volzhanin did not wait for an opponent and three months later smashed the current UFC fighter Andreas Mikhailidis, and after the fight he again mentioned the future enemy. After the first negotiations, the fight was scheduled for March 30, 2018, but now Mineev was injured, and the fight was postponed to October. While Vladimir was treating his knee, Maga quickly beat the Brazilian Ildemar Alcantara.

Probably, the main trigger of the conflict was the first transition to personalities on the part of Mineev. “Maga, you are a coward. You look for allies, curry favor and try to slander me. A pathetic commentator who depends on the opinion of the public. This is done only by cowards without strength and spirit. You PR and climb with your useless opinion everywhere. You are not a warrior, you are a blogger. Fighting is not about growing a beard, ”Vladimir wrote on Instagram.

Vladimir Mineev Photo: Getty Images

The words about a coward, a blogger and the insignificance of a beard offended Ismailov. He recalled the leaked photo of Mineev in a women’s shirt and said that he would have to answer for the words not only in the cage, but also outside. The first skirmish took place at a press conference before the fight. Maga suddenly approached the opponent sitting on the chair and pushed him. A serious fight was avoided, and the fight took place within a month.

The rematch happened 12 days after the fight between Khabib and Conor – this is partly why many Magicians and Mineev are now closely associated with UFC legends. But there are more similarities than it seems: in addition to fighting styles and external data, both of them started communicating with a positive.

The fight between Volzhanin and the Predator ended in a draw: the first and second rounds, thanks to the work on the ground, remained with Magomed. Then the wrestler got tired, and Mineev dominated in the second part. Both did not agree with the decision of the judges, and Vladimir said that he went to fight with a shoulder injury, which is why he fought with one hand. Revenge suggested itself, but the tension temporarily subsided.

Mineev added a new portion of gasoline to the fire: in March 2019, he found a way to seriously hurt his opponent. Vladimir frankly provoked Magu by posting on Instagram. By that time, the Bald Predator had already signed up to ASA, so Volzhanin also turned to promotion.

In April, Ismailov knocked out Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, and the next day he went to Turkish Belek for the Fight Nights event. Mineev also arrived there. As soon as the fighters crossed paths in the hotel restaurant, it became crowded. The magician called Volzhanin out, he refused, and a fight began. When everything calmed down, the fighters without cameras shook hands, but fragments of the video with the wheelhouse had already hit the social networks. It seemed that revenge was inevitable and would soon take place.

However, the rivals cooled down for a while. Ismailov was tightly engaged in pumping a career in the ASA, and Mineev smashed opponents on the way to the FNG belt. Volzhanin again remembered the Predator in September 2020 after the title fight with Dauren Yermekov. “Recently one guy flew into space. I want to tell him: “Maga Isma, finish your business at ASA, I am waiting for you in this cage. If your head looks like a spacesuit does not mean that you are an astronaut, ”Mineev said into the microphone.

Magomed Ismailov Photo: Getty Images

The promotion of the revenge began anew, although not so powerfully. The fighters teased each other from time to time on Instagram and interviews, but no more. On December 13, Ismailov beat Ivan Shtyrkov and completed the contract with ASA – after 11 days Maga and Mineev reminded the fans why they need to wait for the second fight.

At the AMC Fight Nights tournament, Vladimir entered the octagon after the fight between Nurullo Aliyev and Alexander Grebnev – Volzhanin took the microphone away from the loser and once again summoned Maga. “I know that you are here! Come out and tell me when we fight. Otherwise, all people think that you are scared, ”shouted Vladimir.

The Bald Predator immediately appeared in the cage. The shootout with remarks ended with Ismailov jerking towards Vladimir, who in response hit his opponent on the nose with a microphone. The Magician did not forgive such a thing. The predator pounced on the opponent, and with him – a dozen more people, who from nowhere found themselves in the octagon.

The fighters were separated, the tournament was brought to an end, and the next day a video appeared on Mineev’s YouTube channel, in which the microphone in his hand was replaced with a sex toy using editing. Ismailov got angry again and called Mineev “to decide once at a time in a closed room.” During 2021, Vladimir received such offers from Magi on a regular basis.

There were no skirmishes, the fighters are preparing to fight again, but Mineev, it seems, will come out again with an injury. According to Volzhanin, in September he received a sprain and partial rupture of the acrominal-clavicular joint, but this time on the right side. However, the fight will not survive: “To refuse is wrong in relation to the audience, because the story has already stretched out for three years.”

After all the fights and insults, it is obvious who has more personal dislike for revenge. “He’s great. It is impossible not to respect him as a person. World champion, cool athlete. But about such people they say “we have nothing to talk about,” Mineev reasoned six months before the revenge. Ismailov spoke more categorically: “I live outside the comfort zone because of Vladimir Mineev. And every day that I feel it, I hate him more and more. “

Threats, murders and bans. Khabib ignores Afghanistan with the Taliban in vain

Register in Winline and watch the fight of Fedor Emelianenko on October 23 for free

Mixed martial arts “I love Dziuba.” Dzhigurda refused to beat the football player and summoned Valuev 2 HOURS AGO