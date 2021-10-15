Mamaev was in a wheelchair

The footballer will have a long rehabilitation in the coming months.

He underwent a serious operation: Pavel Mamaev ended up in a wheelchair with a bandaged leg
Pavel Mamaev. Photo: Globallookpress.com

The friend of the footballer of “Rostov” Pavel Mamaev, model Nadezhda Sanko, shared a picture with her beloved man in an Instagram story. In the photo, the athlete is captured in her arms.

Pavel Mamaev and Nadezhda Sanko
Pavel Mamaev and Nadezhda Sanko. Photo: instagram.com/nadihope/

At the same time, you can see that Pavel Mamaev is in a wheelchair. And even with a bandaged leg. As Nadezhda Sanko noted, the player required urgent surgical intervention.

“Everything went well. I take it and go to recovery. “

Nadezhda Sanko

Recall that last year Pavel Mamaev received a serious injury – a ruptured Achilles tendon. After some time, he recovered and reappeared on the field. However, it is now clear that the Rostov midfielder, who divorced his wife, model Alana Mamaeva, in a scandal, will not appear on the field soon.

