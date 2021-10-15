Mamaev was in a wheelchair

The footballer will have a long rehabilitation in the coming months.

The friend of the footballer of “Rostov” Pavel Mamaev, model Nadezhda Sanko, shared a picture with her beloved man in an Instagram story. In the photo, the athlete is captured in her arms.

At the same time, you can see that Pavel Mamaev is in a wheelchair. And even with a bandaged leg. As Nadezhda Sanko noted, the player required urgent surgical intervention.

“Everything went well. I take it and go to recovery. “ Nadezhda Sanko

more on the topic “I refuse him”: the daughter of Pavel and Alana Mamaevs made a loud statementThe children of the famous football player Pavel Mamaev and his ex-wife Alana were embroiled in a scandal.

Recall that last year Pavel Mamaev received a serious injury – a ruptured Achilles tendon. After some time, he recovered and reappeared on the field. However, it is now clear that the Rostov midfielder, who divorced his wife, model Alana Mamaeva, in a scandal, will not appear on the field soon.

See also:

Even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.