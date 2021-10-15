Mbappe will move to Real Madrid, victories of Brazil and Argentina, Tampa comeback with 4 points Kucherov, Larionov is no longer a coach of the youth team and other news of the morning – Football

1. Qualification of the World Cup-2022. Brazil scored 4 goals to Uruguay, Argentina beat Peru with a minimum score and other results…

2. Oleg Bratash changed in the youth team of Russia Igor Larionov, who was appointed head coach of the Olympic team (the closest reserve of the national team). Moreover, Larionov may enter to the headquarters of the Russian national team at the Olympic Games-2022, and also there may be Ilya Kovalchuk!

3. NHL. 4 points Kucherov helped Tampa snatch victory in a firefight with Detroit (7: 6 OT), 3 points Svechnikov helped Carolina beat Islanders, Seattle won the first victory in the league. All results of the day – here…

4. Mika’s 18 points helped Zenit beat Bayern in the Euroleague, UNICS lost to Fenerbahce with a margin of -39.

5. In the KHL, Magnitka beat Ak Bars (2: 1) and extended winning streak up to 14 matches, Spartak defeated Dynamo Minsk away (2: 1 OT) and other results day.

6. Transfer news. Mbappe will not renew the contract with PSG, no matter what salary he was offered: the decision to move to Real has been made.

The participation of Man City in the fight for Holland complicates the positions of Real Madrid, Madrid wants to convince forward sporting prospects, not money, but Erling is also a priority goal of PSG to replace Mbappe, the Parisians are ready to pay the player 38-42 million euros per year… Yes, and Bayern will try to sign Norwegian in the summer if Lewandowski leaves the club.

“Spartacus” wants to buy 1-2 goalkeepers in winter to compete with Maksimenko, the club already interested in goalkeeper “Wings of the Soviets” Lomaev.

7. Shown new uniform of the Russian national biathlon team: blue jumpsuit with a pattern on the chest and red inserts from the knees and elbows.

8.Russian figure skater Alexander Samarin won the short program at the Budapest Trophy tournament in Hungary, Dmitry Aliev took fifth place.

9. Barcelona have extended the contract with Pedri until 2026, his compensation – 1 billion euros… With the same amount the Catalans want to sign soon a new agreement with another young talent – Anssu Fati.

10. Indian Wells. 1/4 finals. Dimitrov at the decisive tie-break beat Khurkach, Norrie defeated Shvartsman.

Women’s semi-finals came out Gill, Bados, Azarenka and Ostapenko.

11. The new head coach of Lokomotiv Markus Gizdol ordered the players arrive for training 2 hours before the start…

12. NBA. Preseason matches. Atlanta were stronger than Miami, the Lakers lost to Sacramento and other results…

Quotes of the day:

Zhirkov on the conflict with Slutsky: “I wanted to get up and say:“ Fuck you ”. It’s hard when the coach is scolding the whole break in front of young people. “

Former Chelsea coach Newton: “There are too few black coaches in the Premier League, this needs to be changed. Not enough done “

“We’ll sniff later, just be careful not to miss the bus.”… Conor laughed at the words of the manager Khabib about Dagestanis

Agent Ronaldo Mendes: “Cristiano is the best player in history. He must win the Ballon d’Or

Sergey Semak: “I don’t eat meat. I can not eat fish, dairy products, I am calm about food “

Yuri Zhirkov: “I asked Abramovich to sell me to Spartak, but they only let me go to Anji

Kyrie Irving: “I decided not to get vaccinated, please respect that. I will keep fit “

Schwartz on Russian cuisine: “I can eat borscht at least every day”