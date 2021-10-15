Media: Kendall Jenner made up with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Western media reported that 24-year-old Kendall Jenner made up with her former lover, 23-year-old Ben Simmons. Rumors of a reunion of the couple came after the model was spotted last Friday at a basketball game in which Ben (the young man plays for the Philadelphia Seventi Sixers) took part.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Kendall watched the game with interest from the stands and cheered loudly for the ex-boyfriend’s team. At the same time, a source close to the stars claims that Jenner deliberately postponed all business in New York and went to Philadelphia to meet with Ben.

Kendall Jenner

This was not the case before. She flew out Thursday night to meet him after the game in Boston last week. After that, she returned to Manhattan for work, and on Friday morning flew to Philadelphia to catch his new game. As long as they keep their relationship a secret from everyone,



– told the anonymous author about the relationship of the couple.

Recall that the first rumors about the romance of a model and a basketball player appeared in May 2018. The couple regularly got into the lenses of reporters during dates and romantic walks around the city, but did not comment on their relationship in the press. At the same time, insiders argued that young people are in love and their relationship is developing rapidly.



Ben Simmons

However, a year later, information appeared in the press that the couple broke up. According to rumors, Kendall and Ben decided to end the relationship due to the fact that they were often apart. After the breakup, the young people both focused on their work.



Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner