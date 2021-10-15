Member of the British Parliament killed. He was attacked with a knife at a meeting with voters

15 October 2021, 13:25 GMT Updated 45 minutes ago

Photo author, UK PARLIAMENT

A British MP who was stabbed in Friday’s attack has died.

British Conservative MP David Emess was stabbed several times. The attack took place during a routine meeting with citizens at a parliamentary reception at a church in Lee-on-Sea in southeastern Essex.

The 69-year-old deputy received assistance at the scene. An ambulance helicopter flew into the city, but it was not possible to save the life of the victim of the attack, Emess.

“He was stabbed several times,” said John Lamb, the head of the local party cell in the district that Sir David represented in parliament, right after he obeyed.

Essex County Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The police believe he acted alone.

The motives of the attacker are still unclear.

Photo author, PA Media

While the Belfairs Methodist Church, where the reception was held and Sir David was killed, remains in the police cordon, locals are already carrying flowers to pay tribute to the memory of their deputy.

Photo author, PA Media

A flag was also flown over the Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street in mourning.

Photo author, Reuters

Conservative socialist, animal lover, real gentleman

Sir David Emess, a father of five, has been a private but highly visible member of the Conservative Party for nearly 40 years. He became a Member of Parliament for the city of Basildon in Essex back in 1983.

He gained particular prominence among party members when he was able to retain his parliamentary seat in 1992, after the crushing defeat of the Conservatives in the elections.

Raised in the traditions of the Catholic Church, Sir David was more of a social conservative: he led an active campaign against abortion and in defense of animal rights.

Photo author, PA Media

One of his recent goals has been to raise the status of the city of Southend-on-Sea (since 1997, Emess has been elected from Southend West County) to the “city” in Essex.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser Video caption, British MP David Emess is killed in a knife attack. Video

This is not the first time that MPs have been attacked. In June 2016, Labor MP Joe Cox, 41, was killed outside her office in Burstall near Leeds.

“In this difficult time, we are rooting with all our hearts for him and for the family,” said the Joe Cox Charitable Foundation, created after her death.

Two former British Prime Ministers have already responded to the tragic news on Twitter.

“This is the most devastating, terrible and tragic news,” wrote David Cameron. “David Emess was the kindest, supremely decent man. And he was the most dedicated person I have ever met. There are no words to describe the horror of what happened. today. I am with David’s family with all my heart. “

“The news of the death of Sir David broke my heart,” admits Theresa May in turn. David’s family. “

“The news of the death of Sir David is simply awful,” the wife of the current British Prime Minister, Carrie Johnson, tweeted.

How are deputies guarded in their constituencies?

The safety of Members of Parliament was on the political agenda even before the tragic assassination of Joe Cox in 2016.

Then all the deputies were asked to install at home and in reception rooms a so-called panic button to call the police, improve lighting, and install additional locks and bolts.

Prior to that, those deputies who feared for their safety and wanted to take additional protection measures were asked to contact the police, which had to assess the degree of risk in each specific case and give written recommendations.

According to official figures, the cost of additional measures to protect MPs increased from 171 thousand pounds (about 202 thousand euros) in 2015-16 to £ 4.2 million (4.96 million euros) in 2017-18.

Parliament also advises MPs and their aides on how to mitigate risks, including security measures for meetings with voters, working from home and mailing.