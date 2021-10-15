Member of the British Parliament killed. He was attacked with a knife at a meeting with voters

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
43

david emess

Photo author, UK PARLIAMENT

A British MP who was stabbed in Friday’s attack has died.

British Conservative MP David Emess was stabbed several times. The attack took place during a routine meeting with citizens at a parliamentary reception at a church in Lee-on-Sea in southeastern Essex.

The 69-year-old deputy received assistance at the scene. An ambulance helicopter flew into the city, but it was not possible to save the life of the victim of the attack, Emess.

“He was stabbed several times,” said John Lamb, the head of the local party cell in the district that Sir David represented in parliament, right after he obeyed.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here