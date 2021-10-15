Metals hit records amid supply cuts due to energy crisis

The six industrial metals index hit a record high on the London Metal Exchange as zinc rose 6.9%. Aluminum, one of the most energy-intensive commodities, has reached its highest level since 2008. Copper briefly surpassed the $ 10,000 / t mark, with spreads indicating a sharp contraction in the market — copper spot contracts are trading at their highest premium over futures in nearly a decade as global inventories shrink.

The cuts in metal supplies have spilled over from China to Europe as energy shortages drive up electricity and natural gas costs, threatening to heighten inflationary pressures from rising commodity prices. In addition, on Wednesday, one of the largest zinc producers Nyrstar said it would cut production at three European plants by up to 50% due to rising electricity prices and carbon-related costs.

So far, the energy crisis has a significant impact only on supply, but there are concerns about its impact on demand, as producers are faced with a simultaneous rise in raw material prices across the board. The US CRB BLS spot index hit a record high on Wednesday amid rising prices for raw materials such as hides, tallow and metals, which are not traded on the futures exchanges.

The tension is rising

Tensions are particularly noticeable in China, where selling prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly 26 years in September. This surge could easily spread to other economies, given that the country is the largest exporter in the world.

As noted by Jia Zheng, a trader at Shanghai Dongwu Jiuying Investment Management Co., “now it is zinc’s turn,” as the energy crisis is leading to large-scale shutdowns or production cuts at smelters. China’s main zinc producing provinces have also faced restrictions on the supply of electricity, she said. Some Chinese steel mills have already cut production due to power shortages caused by record coal prices.

Zinc closed on the London Metal Exchange at $ 3528.50 a metric tonne, up 3.7%. In Shanghai, prices rose 7.1%, in line with the intraday limit, to 25,700 yuan per tonne.

According to data provider Shanghai Metals Market, high prices may persist as the energy crisis continues to impact the metals market. According to the International Lead and Zinc Research Group, a decrease in the global zinc market surplus next year was expected even before the latest supply cuts.

“Cutting production over an extended period would appear to have a huge impact on the zinc market, which would undoubtedly face severe shortages,” said Daniel Breeseman, an analyst at Commerzbank. “Against this background, the reaction of prices is quite understandable.”

Copper rose 3.5% to $ 9,984 a tonne on the London Stock Exchange on signs of an acute supply shortage. The spread between the spot price and 3-month futures traded at the largest discount since 2012 as stocks on global exchanges plummeted. Five of the six contracts for the supply of non-ferrous metals at the LME are in backwardation, indicating significant pressure on spot supplies.

Copper in deep backwardation

Source: Bloomberg

In the ferrous metals markets, iron ore futures have rebounded from declines over the past two days. Contracts in China could still lose roughly 2% over the week as new restrictions on steel production early next year could undermine consumption.

