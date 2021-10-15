MMA fighter Ismailov spoke about the attack of skinheads

Magomed Ismailov admitted that he was lucky because the attackers were “thin” and managed to fight back

Photo: Magomed Ismailov (TASS)



Russian MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov recalled a fight with skinheads in Moscow. He told about this to the YouTube-channel “Hands above”, but did not specify when the attack was carried out.

Ismailov specified that he was “beaten by a crowd.” “In Moscow, skinheads attacked me, then there were skinheads. It has subsided now. They spent time on Okhotny Ryad, and there the skinheads, back and forth, and the brawler went. I ran forward somehow; I thought everyone ran out, but it turns out I ran out alone. And a lot of guys attacked me, five guys. But they were all skinny, so there was an opportunity to fight back, ”Ismailov admitted.

The athlete will fight his next fight against Vladimir Mineev on October 16 as part of the AMC Fight Nights 104 tournament in Sochi at the WoW Arena.

35-year-old Ismailov has 20 MMA fights, including 17 victories (nine were early) and two defeats. Another fight ended in a draw – the first fight against Mineev.

Mineev is 31 years old, on his account – 15 victories, one defeat and one draw.