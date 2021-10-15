Nearly 1,000 deaths from COVID, expulsion of US destroyer. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

EpiVacCorona will go abroad for the first time

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that the Russian vaccine against the EpiVacCorona coronavirus will be supplied to Venezuela. This is the first country to start exporting vaccines from the Vector Center.

Now Venezuela is actively using the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center. Unlike Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona is not a vector vaccine, that is, it is not produced on the basis of adenovirus. It is a synthetic peptide vaccine. “It consists of artificially synthesized short fragments of viral proteins-peptides, through which the immune system learns and further recognizes and neutralizes the virus,” explained Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

In St. Petersburg, meanwhile, began clinical trials of a new Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Betuvax” – the first vaccine in Russia from a private developer. It was developed by Betuvax, 80% of which belongs to the non-governmental Human Stem Cell Institute (HSCI).

Borisov announced the delivery of EpiVacCorona to the first foreign country



Sea of ​​Japan incident

The Ministry of Defense said that the American destroyer Chafee tried to violate the Russian state border in the Sea of ​​Japan. His actions in the department were called a gross violation of international rules.





The incident took place on October 15 in the Peter the Great Gulf. Chafee was in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan for several days, and on Friday afternoon he approached the territorial waters of Russia and “attempted to cross the state border.” After that, the Russian anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs” approached the destroyer and made several warnings, and then “set a course to drive out the intruder from Russian territorial waters.”

Russia regards the waters of the Peter the Great Gulf as its territorial waters. The United States believes that Russian maritime boundaries in the area are contrary to international law and therefore does not recognize them outside the 12-mile zone of the coastline.

Russian Defense Ministry announced an attempt to violate the state border by a US destroyer



What else happened today