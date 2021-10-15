New footage from the filming of “Thor 4” showed how the hero of Chris Hemsworth was losing weight

Goodbye Thor Lebowski.

Shot from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

New footage from the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder seems to confirm that we will be shown how Chris Hemsworth’s Thor lost weight.



As we remember, after “Avengers: Infinity War” Thor fell into depression, and by the events of “Avengers: Endgame” the superhero gained weight. Many Marvel fans, due to the resemblance of Thor to Jeff Bridges’ Dude from The Big Lebowski, began to call him Thor Lebowski.

Early footage from the Thor 4 set has already revealed Thor will be in shape. However, now the Daily Mail portal has published photos of the hero in sports uniform. It seems that at the beginning of the film or in flashbacks we will still be shown the superhero training.

In Thor 4, viewers will see another, much more exciting transformation. The film will return Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the Mighty Thor superhero.

The main villain will be Gorr the God Slayer (Christian Bale). Asgard will now be ruled by the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Thor will also cross paths with the Guardians of the Galaxy and MCU rookie god Zeus (Russell Crowe).

Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

