New York Fashion Week: Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner at Brandon Maxwell, Ulla Johnson and Longchamp

Bella Hadid

Fashion Week continues in New York, and last night the Longchamp, Brandon Maxwell and Ulla Johnson collections were presented to the public. Kendall Jenner, who managed to return from Los Angeles, where she participated in the show of Tom Ford, Katie Holmes, Karlie Kloss and others, dropped in to visit the designers. Well, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid appeared on the catwalks. An overview of all three shows is in our material.

Longchamp

The show became the fourth show in New York for the creative director of the brand Sophie Delafontaine. Having changed its registration, the brand does not change its mission: the next collection is a new interpretation of the French style.

This time the influence of 70s fashion is very noticeable in the line: flowing dresses and skirts with prints, a lot of leather and suede, high boots. Emerald green, ocher and pale blue shades have become key in the collection.

Show guests

Kendall Jenner

Leela Grace Moss

Coco Rocha Ashley Benson Lenya Bloom Larsen Thompson Luke Sabbat Alexandra Shipp

Brandon maxwell

The brand’s fall-winter collection was shown at the American Museum of Natural History, so the models paraded against the backdrop of stuffed bison, brown bears and elk.

Behind the scenes, the designer admitted that he had long dreamed of arranging a show at this particular location. As a result, apparently, they agreed on a mutually beneficial barter: Maxwell agreed to participate in the upcoming exhibition “The Nature of Color”, and the museum’s management allowed him to hold a show in museum halls. By the way, one of the exhibits of the future exposition has already been presented on the catwalk – a bright red flowing dress with a bow on the neck.

As for the rest, Maxwell used calmer and austere colors in the collection: most of the images are kept in classic black and white colors. The designer also moved away from oversized silhouettes.

Brandon Maxwell

Show guests

Karlie Kloss

Patrick Star Lynn Yeager

Ulla johnson

The brand is known primarily for its boho style and signature feminine dresses with ruffles. In the next collection, the designer kept the basic outfits, while adding more urban utility.

Power dressing elements (plain coats should be noted here) and leather trousers and overalls were added to brocade blouses with puff sleeves and dresses in a small floral print. There was also a place for the traditional glorification of craft techniques – in the collection you can find patchwork-style coats and crocheted dresses.

Ulla Johnson

Show guests

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Ulla Johnson